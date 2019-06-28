ENTERTAINMENT
Alex, Tobi Congratulate Miracle On New Certification
Former finalists of the 2018 Big Brother Naija, Alex Asogwa and Tobi Bakre, on Wednesday, congratulated the winner of the show, Miracle Ikechukwu, who just obtained his certification as an Instrument Rated Pilot.
Miracle shared his good news on his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday and his former colleague got into his comment section to express their good wishes for him.
While Alex wrote: “Miraaa!!! Congratulations G”, Tobi Bakre wrote, “Congrats ma G.”
Lots of other congratulatory messages have continued to pour in for the BBNaija star.
