Applicant In Court For Allegedly Stealing Hair Weave Worth N138, 000

The police on Friday arraigned an applicant, Ms Nwoana Esodugi, in a Grade I Area Court at Mpape in Abuja for allegedly stealing a hair weave worth N138, 000.

Esodugi, who resides in Lugbe, Abuja is charged with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, M.M. Augustine, told the court that the case was reported at the Utako Police Station by one Charline Bekolo of No 15 ABM Plaza, Utako in Abuja.

Augustine alleged that the defendant on June 17, stole the he complainant’s hair weave which she washed and spread on the line to dry.

He said the offence contravenes the provisions of Sections 288 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Salihu Ibrahim, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Ibrahim ordered that the surety must be reliable and must deposit his or her identity card at the court registry for verification.

He adjourned the case until July 9 for hearing. (NAN)