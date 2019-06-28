Applicant Remanded For Allegedly Robbing With Toy Gun

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded an applicant, Peter Ozovehe, in prison for allegedly robbing a woman of six cell phones, valued at N200,000 with a toy gun.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Layinka, remanded the defendant in Kirikiri Prisons, pending an advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Ozovehe, 27, whose residential address is not provided, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and robbery.

Revealed that the defendant’s plea was not taken.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP. Akeem Raji, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with others still at large on April 23 at about 2.40 p.m. at No 6 Awoyinfa St., Oke-Koto in Agege, near Lagos.

Raji said the defendant armed himself with a plastic toy gun and robbed one Juliet Uchendu of her six phones.

“The complainant raised an alarm after she realised the defendant robbed her with an ordinary plastic toy gun.

“The defendant was arrested by the help of passers-by while his accomplices escaped,” the prosecutor said.

He said the offences contravened Sections 297 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

The case was adjourned until July 30. (NAN)