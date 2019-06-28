BUSINESS
Baru Cautions Against Disruption In Products’ Supply
Stakeholders in the nation’s downstream petroleum sector have been cautioned to avoid any act that could undermine the seamless supply and distribution of petroleum products that currently prevails in the country.
Group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, who made this plea at the launching of Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPPMC) Business Automation with SAP Modules and Web-Based Customer Express in Abuja today said Nigerians must not be subjected to any form of stress in respect to products supply and distribution.
PPMC is a downstream subsidiary of NNPC.
Referring to the recent incident that occurred in Calabar depot which led to the disruption of products loading and the consequent hiccup in products supply in Cross River State for three days before normalcy was restored, Baru appealed to stakeholders, especially the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), and the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) to resolve their differences in the interest of the citizens of this country.
“We have stability in fuel supply, the citizens should not be punished by unions who are supposed to make life better and more comfortable for their members,” he said.
On the new Web-Based Customer Express Solution, the GMD said it would go a long way in supporting NNPC management’s commitment to improving the efficiency of its business operations, and help eliminate the activities of middle men and all forms of sharp practices at all NNPC depots.
Speaking earlier, managing director of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company, PPMC, Mr. Umar Ajiya, said the Business Process Automation Solutions and Web-Based Customer Express solutions would eliminate products’ losses because it eases the way of doing business with PPMC and also fully automates the processes without human interference across the value chain.
