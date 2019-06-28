Bridging The Knowledge Gap Between Academia And Industries

The gap between the academia and the industry is a common knowledge. Experts in various fields have termed this gap ‘the valley of death’, a situation where brilliant knowledge, research breakthroughs recorded by the academia die in a gully because they do not fit into the current realities of the nation and do not, therefore, meet any pressing need of national development. In this report, NKECHI ISAAC writes on efforts to equip students with requisite skills to be successful entrepreneurs.

Most breakthroughs from the academia end up on the shelves in libraries because most of these researches were conducted without the collaboration of the key players – the industries, whose job it is to translate these knowledge and products from the shelves to the market place.

The lack of cooperation between industries and the academia has also led to the production of theory geniuses who do not know how to translate theories to money-making knowledge. This has left the nation with so many book inventors and innovators who cannot translate these knowledge to products that can be utiliazed for economic development.

The Federal Government has tried various interventions to build a bridge over this gully of death but experts recommend more work needs to be done to tackle the problem and break the trend of working in silos which is a dominant feature of institutions, the academia and the industry.

Keying into the above, the African University of Science and Technology (AUST) have taken measures to teach its students how to translate book knowledge to money making innovations as entrepreneurs.

The African University of Science and Technology (AUST) is a post-graduate university which is part of a university system concept developed by the Nelson Mandela Institution (NMI) with the aim of bringing the highest level of technical education and research facilities to the continent of Africa. As part of this, the institution held an entrepreneurship bootcamp and launch of AUSTInspire program at the school’s campus in Abuja.

In his speech on the occasion, the head of materials science and engineering department at AUST, Prof. Peter Onwualu said the rationale behind the training program, funded by the African Development Bank, was to fill the gap between knowledge and entrepreneurship for students.

“We went for an international accreditation by the French accrediting body. They pointed out an issue in the area of a little deficiency we have in converting our knowledge to business and we also recognize that this is a gap that we have.

“So, the university has been working seriously to ensure this gap is filled. This gap is on the fact that our students come out and it appears they are all heading towards the academics. It is fine but not all of us will be academics so those who are interested in business this is our opportunity for them to apply the knowledge they have towards building businesses, creating wealth and jobs and applying technology to make money,” he said.

Also in his remarks, the head of pure and applied mathematics, Prof. Charles Chidume, said the training was to ensure the students are properly trained to be able to use their education to start their own businesses and be entrepreneurs and be in a position to help create jobs for others.

The programme, he also said, was aimed at giving students the kind of skill and knowledge they require to create businesses from their research, adding the two-week bootcamp, the first of its kind in the school, would be an annual event which would see the school providing support for incubatees to fine-tune their inventions and make them commercialisable.

“This is the first one but it will become an annual event going forward. It is a 2-week boot camp. After this we will select the people that win and they can incubate their business for the next two years. They will be resident here incubating their business for the next two years before they launch out into the wider economy. In other words, we want students who can become entrepreneurs. So, the idea is to give them the kind of practical training on business skills they need to run businesses and create wealth which we ordinarily can’t give in the classroom.

“With the fund we have from ADB we are going to fund those incubatees until their products hit the market. We will also give them other in-kind support like training, exhibitions, helping in commercializing their products and so on until such a point they will be able to stand alone and comfortably launch into the business world,” he said.

In her goodwill message, the principal education officer, AfDB’s Nigeria Country Department, Bolanle Olaoye said the bank supports AUST as well as other universities and institutions to enhance research and development which it believes is important to develop the skills of the youth of the continent, especially for the development of Africa, describing supporting such institutions as a worthwhile means of spending resources.

She further said the bootcamp and AUSTInspire fit one of the banks strategies in the area of regional integration, adding it would also help Nigeria develop its own STI policy because AfDB believes that innovation is also key to promoting development of the nation.

“For the AfDB our strategic plan is actually in five phases, we call them the high-fives; the first one is light up and power Africa; integrate Africa; improve the quality of lives of the African people; industrialise Africa; bringing power and electricity to Africa.

“Our key focuses are to ensure more African scientists are produced because they correspond development. We also encourage regional integration, the diversity of students which is why ECOWAS actually signed this agreement to have other African students here.

“For this university which is based on science and technology, as you know they practically fit into the five high point strategies of the bank. You know science and technology is very important for development and also for Africa we need to have more African scientists and now when you have more researchers and they bring out more research they will help to improve the life of the African people and also fit into those areas mentioned. A key point for us is also integration, as you can see this university brings in students from other countries of Africa and we need to work together and integrate and help each other in this continent,” she said.

Olaoye stressed the importance of science, technology and innovation in helping to move the African continent forward, even to make things a bit easier.

“The world is moving fast and if we have to fit in with other countries, technology is the way to go for science and technology cuts across every field whether it is in technology, agriculture, water, health, education. New technologies are coming out to improve these sectors.

“Another aspect is that we are now talking about business with these scientists, entrepreneurships, needing to create jobs and ensure people are gainfully occupied to improve their lives. All of these things are what we need to improve upon and develop the African continent,” she added.