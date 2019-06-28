NEWS
Businesswoman In Court Over Alleged Theft Of Goods Worth N5.25m
A businesswoman , Gloria Nwaka, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court over alleged theft of goods worth N5.25 million.
Nwaka is facing a charge of stealing, to which she pleaded not guilty.
According to the Prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruada, the defendant stole various items from the apartment of one Mr Ramond Akomolafe between May 2017 and January 2019 at No. 12, Dipeolu St., Oshodi in Lagos.
Eruada alleged that Nwaka entered Akomolafe’s apartment and stole 30 pieces of belt, 25 pairs of Jean trousers, 30 pieces of watches, 40 pairs of shoes and three pieces of canon camera, among other items.
Eruada noted that stealing contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
The Magistrate, Mr O.D. Njoku, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.
Njoku adjourned the case until July 27. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that stealing attracts three years’ imoprisonment.
