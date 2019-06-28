NEWS
Campaign Funding: Atiku, INEC Shun Court Hearing
Justice Ahmed Mohammed of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned hearing of a suit challenging the campaign funding of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar prior to the 2019 general elections to October 3.
The suit was filed by the presidential candidate of the National Rescue Movement, Usman Ibrahim Alhaji.
President Buhari is the 1st defendant in the suit, while APC, Atiku, PDP and INEC are 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th defendants respectively.
The suit was filed on behalf of the plaintiff by his lawyer, Ezekiel Ofou, who urged the court to invoke Section 91(2) of the Electoral Act, 2010, to nullify the participation of Buhari and Atiku in the poll for allegedly violating electoral laws.
When the case came up yesterday there was no legal representation for Atiku Abubakar, the PDP and INEC.
However, hearing of the matter could not go on, because the plaintiff’s counsel, Everest Ofou informed the court that since the matter was filed, “none of the defendants has filed memoranda of appearance and response to the originating summons.”
That notwithstanding, Ofou told the court that counsel to the 1st and 2nd defendants, Gbenga Benson also served on him a motion on notice (preliminary objection) and counter affidavit while in court.
On his part, Benson told Justice Mohammed that, “since inception of the suit, I have not been able to serve the 3rd, 4th and 5th defendants with my motion.”
He therefore requested for a short adjournment to enable him serve the defendants.
The plaintiff did not oppose the request for adjournment.
Consequently, the court adjourned the matter to October 3, for hearing of the 1st and 2nd defendant’s motion on notice.
MOST READ
Campaign Funding: Atiku, INEC Shun Court Hearing
Justice Ahmed Mohammed of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned hearing of a suit challenging the campaign...
We’re Tackling Banditry, Kidnapping With Superior Firepower – PMB
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that even though Nigeria’s security challenges are daunting, they are surmountable. He expressed optimism that...
PMB Receives AfCFTA Report As Panel Recommends Approval
There are strong indications that President Muhammadu Buhari may sign the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) agreement next week...
The President’s Men: Those Who Do The Legwork In Aso Rock
In this report, BODE GBADEBO takes a look at the president’s aides who get things done around the Villa. Most...
Nigeria Not Persecuting Christians, FG Tells British Parliamentary Group Communities Of Ondo
The federal government has repudiated claims by a group styling itself as Northern Christian Elders Forum, who falsely alleged that...
S’Court Dismisses Suit Seeking To Unseat Only Northern Female Senator
The Supreme Court yesterday dismissed a suit seeking to annul the primaries, which led to the election of the only...
PMB Condemns Coup Attempt In Ethiopia
President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned last Saturday coup attempt in the Amhara Region and the tragic events in the capital...
MOST POPULAR
- LAW13 hours ago
My Wife Pushed Me Into Adultery, Man Tells Court
- FOOTBALL14 hours ago
Kroos: Ronaldo’s Madrid Exit Made Everyone Happy
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
NASS Mgt Begins Implementation Of ‘Illegal’ Conditions Of Service
- EDUCATION8 hours ago
FG Set To Commence Open Schooling Programme July
- NEWS15 hours ago
Gov. Ganduje Appoints Makoda As Chief Of Staff
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Boko Haram Famished, Desperate For Food – Army
- Others4 hours ago
TETFUND PICS
- NEWS15 hours ago
Troops Ambush, Kill Terrorists In Failed Attack In Yobe