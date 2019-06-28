Campaign Funding: Atiku, INEC Shun Court Hearing

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned hearing of a suit challenging the campaign funding of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar prior to the 2019 general elections to October 3.

The suit was filed by the presidential candidate of the National Rescue Movement, Usman Ibrahim Alhaji.

President Buhari is the 1st defendant in the suit, while APC, Atiku, PDP and INEC are 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th defendants respectively.

The suit was filed on behalf of the plaintiff by his lawyer, Ezekiel Ofou, who urged the court to invoke Section 91(2) of the Electoral Act, 2010, to nullify the participation of Buhari and Atiku in the poll for allegedly violating electoral laws.

When the case came up yesterday there was no legal representation for Atiku Abubakar, the PDP and INEC.

However, hearing of the matter could not go on, because the plaintiff’s counsel, Everest Ofou informed the court that since the matter was filed, “none of the defendants has filed memoranda of appearance and response to the originating summons.”

That notwithstanding, Ofou told the court that counsel to the 1st and 2nd defendants, Gbenga Benson also served on him a motion on notice (preliminary objection) and counter affidavit while in court.

On his part, Benson told Justice Mohammed that, “since inception of the suit, I have not been able to serve the 3rd, 4th and 5th defendants with my motion.”

He therefore requested for a short adjournment to enable him serve the defendants.

The plaintiff did not oppose the request for adjournment.

Consequently, the court adjourned the matter to October 3, for hearing of the 1st and 2nd defendant’s motion on notice.