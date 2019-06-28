Connect with us
Advertise With Us

ENTERTAINMENT

Couple Transforms ‘Boring’ Back Garden Into ‘Haven’

Published

1 min ago

on

…a tropical paradise… in British suburbia! Couple spend £12,000 transforming their ‘boring’ back garden into a haven for exotic palm trees and fish

From the roadside this suburban semi-detached home doesn’t look anything out of the ordinary – but a peek through the keyhole and into the back garden reveals a secret tropical paradise.

David and Sandra Traynor moved into their £180,000 semi-detached house in Stourport, Worcestershire in March 2016, but thought their rear garden was bland and saw an opportunity to use their green fingers.

Couple spend £12,000 transforming their ‘boring’ back garden

Just two-and-a-half years and £12,000 later, the couple have turned their generic garden into their own ‘personal fantasy’ and haven for exotic palm trees and fish.

The garden’s centre piece is a dramatic pond containing 40 exotic Koi carp alongside its 80 palm trees and other tropical-style plants.

The couple, both 56, revealed how neighbours initially believed them to be ‘a bit bonkers’ when they first revealed their plans for the tropical garden, but that they now call the finished product ‘marvellous’.

Speaking about how they wanted the garden to be an ‘immersive experience’, the couple said visitors enjoyed walking down narrow pathways while brushing past giant plants.

David, a photographer and designer, said: ‘I’ve always been into gardening but we’ve never had a proper space to do what we wanted. We were really excited about moving into a house with such a blank slate for the garden.

‘I worked out a detailed plan of the garden before we moved in. It’s taken us about two years to transform it from just a lawn. Our neighbours thought we were a bit bonkers when we started. Now they think it’s marvellous.

‘The whole point was to put something together that was our personal fantasy. When people see the garden for the first time they usually say “oh my god”.

‘Our aim was to create our own tropical styled fantasy, but to make it look and feel almost as natural as a tropical forest clearing but in the heart of Worcestershire.

David and Sandra, a credit controller, used the soil left over from excavating the pond area to build a second tier layer, and the couple said that the garden is now so full they do not have space for any additional planting.

David said: ‘We managed to get all of the main elements together in about three months.

‘Three years on, the garden is now full to bursting with tropical plants from all across the world, all tightly planted to create a dense layered and natural feel.

‘We wanted our tropical garden to be an immersive experience, where we walk down narrow pathways, whilst brushing past plants that dwarf us.

‘The main advantage of this style is that even in the depths of winter, it is always lush and verdant. Couple this with the fact that we hardly have to do any weeding, and you have inner view the perfect all year garden.

‘It can be a lot of work, but it is definitely worth it, as we both spend more time in the garden than in the house. Anything that doesn’t normally grow here in the Midlands then we want to do it.’

 

Source: dailymail.co.uk

 

 

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

ENTERTAINMENT1 min ago

Couple Transforms ‘Boring’ Back Garden Into ‘Haven’

…a tropical paradise… in British suburbia! Couple spend £12,000 transforming their ‘boring’ back garden into a haven for exotic palm...
NEWS7 mins ago

We Have Assisted The Return Of 17,000 Nigerians — IOM

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Sub-Office in Lagos on Thursday said that it had in the last five years...
NEWS22 mins ago

France Hits All-Time Record Temperature Of 45.1C

France has hit its highest recorded temperature – 45.1C (113.2F) – amid a heatwave in Europe that has claimed several...
WORLD25 mins ago

Iraqi President Condemns Storming Of Bahraini Embassy In Baghdad

Iraqi President, Barham Salih, on Friday condemned the storming of the Bahraini embassy in Baghdad, during a phone call with...
NEWS36 mins ago

Malaria: Global Fund To Distribute 5.2m Mosquitoe Nets In Kaduna State

…as ACOMIN trains Over 460 Health Workers On malaria eradication Comrade Yusuf Mohammed, programme Manager, Kaduna state malaria elimination programe...
NEWS40 mins ago

Taraba To Benefit From USAID 23 Billion Naira Funds

Taraba state Water Board is to benefit from a Twenty Three Billion Naira intervention provided by United States Agency for...
Prison-bars-and-handcuffs Prison-bars-and-handcuffs
NEWS42 mins ago

Ex- Convict Bags 6 Months Imprisonment For Stealing In Osun 

An Osun State Magistrates’ court sitting in Modakeke on Friday sentenced 24-year-old Opayemi Abel, an ex-convict, to six months imprisonment...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: