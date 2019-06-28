LAW
Court Dissolves 8-year-old Marriage Over Lack Of Care, Love
A Grade “C” Customary Court sitting in the Iseyin Council Area of Oyo State on Friday dissolved the eight-year-old marriage between Basirat and her husband, Suleman Ogunbiade, for lack of basic care and neglect.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Basirat had dragged her husband to court in January, seeking dissolution of the marriage over lack of basic care and neglect.
She told the court that the marriage produced two children, aged 8 years and 4 years, respectively, but she had always been the only one responsible for the children’s upkeep and education.
The complainant also told the court that her husband had refused to show care and or affection towards the children’s needs.
“I have a situation in my house where my husband is utterly irresponsible, he does not think of contributing anything to the house, he does not even ask or assume responsibility in the academic progress of our children.
“He comes home only when he likes and can stay outside for more than two months, so, it’s like I don’t have a husband, but people who may want to help out will be thinking I have a husband, please my lord separate us, “she pleaded to the court.
Delivering judgement, the President of the Court, Chief Adelodun Raheem, noted with regret the absence of Suleiman even in court in spite of the series of court summons served on him.
He observed that love no longer existed between the estranged couple and dissolved the union.
