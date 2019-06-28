NEWS
Court Remands Man Over Canadian Visa Fraud In Osun
An Osun State Magistrates’ court sitting in Modakeke on Friday remanded one Solaja Wasiu, 40, in prison custody over alleged Canadian visa fraud.
Wasiu, who was not legally represented, however pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and fraud preferred against him after he had agreed to be tried by the court.
In his submission, the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Ona Glory, alleged that the defendant committed the offence sometimes in April, 2019 at Ogunsua Palace Road, Modakeke-Ife.
According to him, the defendant conspired with others now at large to defraud one Kolawole Joel, in order to secure Canadian Visa for him.
He added that the defendant stole the sum of N260,000, property of one Kolawole Joel.
The prosecutor insisted that the defendant obtained the sum of N260,000 from one Kolawole Joel in order to secure Canadian Visa, knowing fully to be false.
Glory stated further that the offence contravened sections 383, 390(9), 419 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.
Magistrate Abimbola Famuyide did not take the plea of the defendant, but asked him to come with written application.
Famuyide ordered for the remand of the defendant in Ile-Ife prison custody as she adjourned the case until July 15, for hearing.
