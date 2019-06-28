NEWS
Court Remands Woman In Prison Over Damage To Artificial Hand
For damaging an artificial hand that belong to one Akintayo Fasilat, an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Friday remanded 30-year-old Fayemi Esther.
Esther though not legally represented, pleaded not guilty to four-count charge of conspiracy, assault, malicious damage and breach of peace leveled against her.
Magistrate Olukunle Owolawi did not grant the bail of the defendant, saying this would serve as deterrent to others who might have the heart of breaching public peace with impunity.
Owolawi, therefore, ordered for the remand of the defendant in Ilesa prison custody as he adjourned the case until July 24, for hearing.
Earlier, the police Prosecutor, Inspector James Obaletan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 20, 2019 around 09:30 am at Owosunmomi village area, Ifetedo.
Obaletan said that the defendant conspired with one other to commit conduct likely to cause public peace, assault and malicious damage.
He added that the defendant unlawfully assaulted one Akintayo Fasilat by using stick to beat her on her head.
Obaletan expressed further that the defendant conducted herself in a manner that caused breach of public peace and maliciously damaged an artificial hand of Akintayo Fasilat with cutlass.
The Prosecutor stated further that the offence contravened sections 87, 361, 451 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.
MOST READ
Court Remands Woman In Prison Over Damage To Artificial Hand
For damaging an artificial hand that belong to one Akintayo Fasilat, an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on...
Makinde Appoints First Female SSG, Adeosun
Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has appointed the Country Implementation Lead of the Shell Business Operations (SBO), Nigeria, Mrs. Olubamiwo...
Sanwo-Olu, Fashola Seek Robust Youths Engagement To Curb Insecurity
Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the former Minister for Works, Power and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola on Friday...
Malaria: Global Fund To Distribute 5.2m Treated Mosquito Nets In Kaduna State
Comrade Yusuf Mohammed, programme Manager, Kaduna state malaria elimination programe from the State Ministry of health has disclosed that the...
NUJ NEC Meeting Kicks-off In Umuahia
The National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) kicked-off Friday at the Michael Okpara Auditorium,...
Court Dismisses Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia’s Objections To Trial
Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday dismissed a preliminary objection brought before him by...
Trade Unions Want African Leaders To Ratify Protocol on Free Movement, Migration
African Labour unions under the umbrella of African Trade Union Migration Network (ATUMNET) have urged African leaders to ratify the...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
The President’s Men: Those Who Do The Legwork In Aso Rock
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
S’Court Dismisses Suit Seeking To Unseat Only Northern Female Senator
- Others21 hours ago
TETFUND PICS
- BUSINESS17 hours ago
FG, States, LGs Share N679.699bn For June
- NEWS17 hours ago
Why State Govs, god-fathers Have Problems Over Second Term Ticket – Jonathan
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
APC Govs’ Forum Storms Kogi, Drums Support For Bello’s Reelection
- OPINION16 hours ago
Oshiomhole And The Distraction In Bauchi State
- FEATURES21 hours ago
Almajiri Abrogation: As Northern Clerics, Elite, Other Stakeholders Differ