Court Remands Woman In Prison Over Damage To Artificial Hand

1 min ago

For damaging an artificial hand that belong to one Akintayo Fasilat, an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Friday remanded 30-year-old Fayemi Esther.

Esther though not legally represented, pleaded not guilty to four-count charge of conspiracy, assault, malicious damage and breach of peace leveled against her.

Magistrate Olukunle Owolawi did not grant the bail of the defendant, saying this would serve as deterrent to others who might have the heart of breaching public peace with impunity.

Owolawi, therefore, ordered for the remand of the defendant in Ilesa prison custody as he adjourned the case until July 24, for hearing.

Earlier, the police Prosecutor, Inspector James Obaletan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 20, 2019 around 09:30 am at Owosunmomi village area, Ifetedo.

Obaletan said that the defendant conspired with one other to commit conduct likely to cause public peace, assault and malicious damage.

He added that the defendant unlawfully assaulted one Akintayo Fasilat by using stick to beat her on her head.

Obaletan expressed further that the defendant conducted herself in a manner that caused breach of public peace and maliciously damaged an artificial hand of Akintayo Fasilat with cutlass.

The Prosecutor stated further that the offence contravened sections 87, 361, 451 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

 

