Deconstructing 10 Years Of National Seafarers Development Programme

Ten years after the federal government started the National Seafarers Development Programme (NSDP), YUSUF BABALOLA examines the impact of the programme on the maritime sector so far.

The Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron was established as at the same time with its contemporaries in Egypt. Then, while the Maritime Academy of Nigeria formerly Nautical College of Nigeria, was established in 1979 to educate and train shipboard officers, ratings and shore-based management personnel, the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport” (AASTMT), Egypt was created in 1972.

Both academies were created by their various government to train manpower for their respective maritime industry.

But, while AASTMT was getting international donations and recognitions such as the most modern training ship, “Aida 4”, as a donation from the Japanese government and in 1994 the award of the most modern simulator in the world (completed in two phases) from the USA administration. Cooperation with the American counterpart continued to fund an advanced technology center and scholarships that have exceeded 120,000 for students from 58 countries, its Nigerian counterpart still battle with obsolete equipment, dilapidated infrastructure caused by corruption of successive management of the institution.

Until recently when the current rector of the academy, Com. Emmanuel Effedua (rtd), turned the fortunes of the school and returned it to the global map, the then successive management of the academy were profligate with the academy’s resources and therefore were producing half baked cadets.

Aside profligacy, the academy also lacked modern equipment that could aid learning for cadets therefore it could no longer compete favourably with its contemporaries in Egypt nor train competent manpower for the nation let alone the regional maritime industry anymore.

However, the incompetence and derailment of the management of the academy gave government the opportunity to start a policy of training cadets outside the country.

Though, then stakeholders kicked against the policy saying the funds to be injected into the policy should be used to reposition and equip the ailing MAN Oron.

But, the observation of stakeholders were to no avail as the government initiated the National Seafarers Development Programme (NSDP), in 2008, as a deliberate policy to ameliorate the dearth in certified and qualified seafarers and of course the depletion of seafarers in the country’s national pool due mainly to age and migratory instinct for greener pastures by seafarers.

The NSDP scheme which was flagged off by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) in September, 2009, to complement full implementation of the Cabotage Act, 2003, which in itself is geared towards strengthening indigenous tonnage capacity with one of its cardinal objectives being that coastal vessels are to be exclusively manned by Nigerians.

But, 10 years down the line, the government had added another 2500 foreign – trained cadets to the over 5,000 locally – trained cadets seeking sea time in the industry.

Then, the government had spent a whopping N20 billion abroad, that could have been used to develop MAN, Oron to a world-class academy.

Now, the programme had failed to address the challenge it was intended to solve, and had however made it more cumbersome and putting the government in a quagmire on how to solve it.

However, speaking to LEADERSHIP, the former chairman, Nigeria Maritime Expo (NIMAREX), Ayo Adedoyin, said the foreign training for Nigerian cadets was a waste of scarce government resources.

He queried why NIMASA would sanction foreign training abroad when Nigeria has a functional and poorly – funded academy for training of cadets.

He said, “I agree with the former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi. If you have an institution that is meant to do training and as a nation, we keep wasting money buying tickets and paying accommodation and fees for students to go and school abroad when the nation can actually use that money to buy a small vessel they can be used to build up their sea time and simulators. It doesn’t make any sense and these are things that need to change.

“In Nigeria, we have everything we need and what we have, we refused to use them. When you don’t use them, you can’t develop them to a standard. It is from what you are using you will know what needed to be upgraded. I think sending people abroad for training is just a waste of money,” he disclosed.

Also commenting, Capt Ojutalayo, a revered master mariner, described the NSDP as a capital flight saying cadets already produced by local academies were yet to receive sea time.

“It is a total capital flight of our scarce resources. We have maritime schools that are government owned here in Nigeria. The cadets we are producing from those national maritime institutions here in Nigeria, like Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology (FCFMT) (Oceanography) and Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron, have yet to receive the required sea-time they need.

“Instead of resolving that, we are now sending green horns from secondary schools outside the country to go and get somewhat similar pre-sea training, then bring them back to Nigeria where there is no onboard placement.

“This creates a very rowdy competitive environment for all the cadets (both from within and outside the country). I feel the money being used by the government to send the NSDP cadets abroad, should be used to develop the two existing government- owned maritime institutions here in Nigeria and bring them up to international standards. It makes no sense exporting the money abroad where it will be used to further develop maritime education in those foreign countries.

“These same two government -owned Nigerian institutions have produced many master mariners and class-1 engineers of international repute so the excuse that the training here is inadequate is not tenable. There are lots of master mariners and marine engineers (including those retired from the Nigerian Navy), here within the shores of Nigeria,whose wealth of experience can be explored.

“They can be engaged as lecturers, training consultants or examiners as appropriate in those two Nigerian institutions. We don’t need to waste our scarce resources going abroad trying to get what we have here that are equally wasting away within. Nothing stops us as a nation from issuing the highest certificate of competency here in Nigeria, we are duly overripe for it. For instance, Ghana has only one maritime school, they started very small, but were committed and consistent in developing that school till date. “They have no ships neither is their maritime industry commercially thriving like ours, but they do issue the highest certificate of competency over there. Many other African countries (including Nigeria) do go there to get their mariners internationally certified; this has brought so much exposure, recognition, prestige, funds and strategic development to their maritime education. If Nigeria, the purported giant of Africa, has two old maritime institutions and is still playing politics with it; then we are not committed to our maritime development. The NSDP should be scrapped.”

The former president, National Association of Master Mariners (NAMM), Captain Tajudeen-Alao, also said the NSDP failed to provide quality manpower for the sector.

“NSDP has failed in its objective to produce quality seafarers. There is no need to send cadets abroad for training anymore. Maritime training was never meant to be mass production of cadets without proper arrangement for their sea time training. Also, half of what is spent on the NSDP cadets should be used to purchase a training vessel so as to give these cadets the sea time they need.

“The backlog of seafarers that have not had sea time experience should be dealt with before scrapping the programme. I support the scrapping of the programme but training should be localised,” he said.

Another former president of NAMM, Captain Adewale Ishola, asked that if the programme must be continued, it must be reprogrammed.

He said the government was sending students abroad without any commensurate programme on how to engage them after their training abroad.

“I think it can be reprogrammed. All they have been doing is sending cadets abroad which is costing the country a lot of money. Why are they not sending them to the academy which will be cost effective? The local schools we have available should be used to train our cadets. I know our academy is up to the standard of training of our cadets because from the academy, officers have been produced.

“I am talking from the position of knowing exactly the collaboration between the academy and NIMASA. Professional exams are done outside the country and that qualifies the cadets to be in different ranks; cadets from Maritime Academy, College of Fisheries all go for professional exam and are serving on different ships.

“I know Maritime Academy, Oron, College of Fisheries and Marine Technology are capable and doing well in producing cadets who are now becoming officers. The only difference in taking them abroad is that they are able to get a degree because that is the modern trend now. The institution the cadets attend abroad are degree awarding institutions because the academy in Nigeria are still producing National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) products. So, I think it should not be scrapped.”