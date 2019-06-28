NEWS
Ex-President Jonathan Hails Late Helen Okoye
Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday hailed late Evangelist Helen Okoye for a life well spent.
Jonathan who spoke at the burial ceremony of late Evangelist Helen Okoye at St. Peters Anglican Church field, Agulu, stressed that she was a devoted Christian.
He described the deceased as a dependable woman and a pillar of support to many.
The ex-president however hoped that the wonderful memories of joyful times shared together would comfort the family and friends, and remain eternal in their hearts.
The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who was represented by the Deputy Governor of Anambra, Dr Nkem Okeke, advised Nigerians to live their lives with eternity in view.
The Primate of all Nigerian Anglican Communion, Rev. Nicolas Oko, said that death was an inevitable end of all mortals created by God and only God could determine when it comes.
Oko, who was represented by Bishop Alexander Ibezim, noted that life doesn’t end here on earth because as Christians we believe that there is life after here.
He therefore admonished everybody whose life does not give glory to God to have a rethink and repent in order to have a glorious life.
“We call on all evil people perpetrating evil in our society to put a stop to it forthwith.
“God abhors violence and that is why we demand for a stop to banditry, Boko Haram activities, kidnapping and cultism currently going on in our country,’’ the priest said.
Oko also urged the Federal Government to spare Nigerians of the agony of evil men by tackling all evil and negative forces in the country.
On his part, Bishop Paul Nwachukwu, Grace of God Mission, urged Nigerians to mend their ways with God, stressing that heaven and hell is real.
Nwachukwu said that as a human being, you have the right to choose and live your life as you please on earth but you do not have the right to choose the consequences of your actions in heaven.
He added that just as the government have policemen, law enforcement and prison so does God have police which is death and prison which is hell.
NAN also reports that interment followed immediately after the church service at Rev. William Okoye’s Compound at Amatutu Village, Agulu.
To round off the burial, there will be an Outing/Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, June 30, at the Agulu Town Hall at 9 a.m. (NAN)
