Exclusively Woman : Politics Should Not Be Left To Men Alone – Ojeba-Abiodun

Hon. Agnes Oziwere Ojeba-Abiodun is a major stakeholder from Kogi Central chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview with select journalists, she shares her view about women in politics ahead of the governorship election in Kogi State come November, 2019. JOY YESUFU was there for LEADERSHIP Friday.

What efforts are being made by your party to ensure a consensus candidate emerges as the standard bearer of the party, who would able to take over from the incumbent governor?

My party, the Peoples Democratic Party, has been well-known as a party that manages its affairs well and knows what internal democracy is all about. It has been in existence since the inception of the democratic governance we are having today. I want to assure you that even if a thousand aspirants are seen displaying their posters and making their intentions known to occupy the Lugard House in November 2019, we are certainly going to still come on a round table to pick a consensus and sellable candidate. We have done that at the national level and it was well managed just recently, as you could bear me witness during the last general elections that led to the emergence of His Excellency, Alh Atiku Abubakar, as our presidential candidate. We will still do it again at the state level where everybody would revert to his or her respective local government to work assiduously for the victory of whoever emerges as our candidate. Our party is not in crisis and I can assure you, we are working so well to adopt a candidate with premium marketing product.

You were elected as a legislator into the state assembly under your party some time ago, appointed as special assistant and senior special assistant to Ibrahim Idris and Ichalla Wada respectively, how do you intend to garner the support of Kogi women for whoever emerges as your party’s standard bearer?

To answer your question on how do I intend to canvass for the votes of Kogi women, most especially from central, my party has done so much for Kogi women and the difference is crystal clear. When you weigh the two major parties in the state, my party places much priority on women’s welfare and empowerment. We actually do not need rigorous campaign for them to vote for the party that has special interest and zeal to liberate them economically and politically. During our reign in governance, my party did a lot for women. It was during the PDP’s government that women emerged as legislator(s) at state house of assembly, women commissioners, councillors, council leaders from my central zone. A clear evidence of a party that recognises women and empowers them to excel and inculcate in them that what a man can do, a woman can as well be entrusted with such responsibilities.So, I think we would not dissipate much energy to convince Kogi women to vote us back to power in Kogi State.

How have you encouraged or rather been a source of inspiration to women on the need for their active participation in politics most especially Kogi Central Women?

Oh, yes, it is indeed clear that I have had enough experience in politics as I have been in partisan politics for the past 15 years and I have seen it all, the intrigues and power plays. I have always tried to take the footsteps of my father (of blessed memory), Pa RB Ojeba, my maternal Uncle, Hon Alhaji Yusuf Amoka and my sister (of blessed memory), Hon Nana Ojeba who have really mentored me in the art of politicking. Consequently, having garnered 15 years of political experience, I believe I cannot be tagged a novice politically and I have been a voice too for women’s active participation in politics doing my best to encourage women to embrace such. I was able to help one or two of such women in the past to become ward councillors, Egge ward in Adavi Local Government and Ogori in Ogori-Magongo Local Government. I have never relented in making frantic efforts in ensuring women are recognised. I also tell them to join a party that will give women a chance, go from ward to ward and local govt to local govt. It is also my passion for women and children that led me to establish, Sapphire Girl-Child and women empowerment. I have a great passion for women, especially Kogi Central, where I hail from. Indeed, women have been politically relegated as their voices are suppressed by their male counterparts. I have always told them that they could be whoever they want to be without men. I have tried my best to continue from where my elder sister (of blessed memory) stopped whom I could credit it to as an enigma. She started the advocacy of active participation of women in politics and I appreciate God today, there are now great women from Central who have been raising their voices to be heard as well as having the courage to contest for one position and another. I feel so happy as that has been my cherished dream. And if my party gets its candidate soonest, I will be at the forefront to inform my party to empower more of them as such is what could liberate them economically and politically and this could be in form of market money, not the APC-led government market money. The one I am referring to is how they could acquire vocational skills, by imparting skills and knowledge in them that would bring food to their table and as well be a pillar of support to their respective families.

You could imagine, a paltry sum of N10,000 given to a woman with children; what could she possibly do with such to yield profits for her?

People should not be too poor to live, where poverty levels would be drastically reduced so they can live with the dignity that they deserve as citizens of this great nation.

It is not fair to see families with incomes less than N10,000 having to send two or more kids to school and pay fees in full; hospital bills in full; pay house rents in full; care for their elderly and other relatives that are less privileged; and so on.

It is sad to see many parents keep more than one job or have both parents and children labouring just to survive consequently, the quality time we ought to give our kids suffer, contributing to all manner of waywardness we see in our children today.The primary role of government is to take care of its people and not to watch them suffer or live in misery.

Just as I stressed earlier, God created man and woman and in everything, we need to carry women along for equity and fairness and we should know that these two species’ votes are needed and remember too the numerical strength of women.

If your party, considering your political vibrance and relevance from the central zone, decides to offer you a position as running mate to whoever emerges as the party’s standard bearer. Would you accept the offer? And how would it make you feel as a woman?

I would be very glad and humbled and I think it would well have thought of because I have been in the party and made lots of sacrifices. They know my area of strengths and weaknesses, though my strengths, I can authoritatively tell you, outweigh my weaknesses. I have been with the party, elected into the state assembly as a legislator, sought re-election, lost out and another party, Alliance for Democracy (AD) came to lure me by giving me their ticket. I blatantly refused as I cannot leave my party for another, an ideology I have stuck with even though, the AD’s candidate eventually defeated our party’s candidate and that would have invariably been me. I also contested for house of representatives and lost. I was appointed special assistant on Assembly matters and senior special assistant on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs by His Excellencies, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris and Ichalla Wada, respectively. It is obvious that my consistency and unwavering belief in the party cannot be questioned and I have not been found wanting by hob-knobbing, having an unholy affair with another party. A firm believer in what I stand for through thick and thin. I have stood firmly with PDP in the last 15 years, so if considered for such enviable position, I would wholeheartedly accept the offer and it would be a plus to my party. That would also give us an edge over APC-led government as it would be an unprecedented fate to make a choice of a woman as running mate in the history of governance in Kogi State. Finally, my circle of friends, both men and women, across the length and breadth of the state, would also count and make me stand a good chance. It would be a strange idea to pick up a running mate from anywhere who has not been known to have stood by the party during trying times.

What advice do you have for politicians that promote or encourage violence and the youth being used for such, most especially as the election draws near?

Promoting violence all this while by some selfish politicians has always gone against my interest. We have intelligent young men and women with future who I advise not to voluntarily abandon their future in pursue of worthless life of violence for some disgruntled politicians. When you destroy, you benefit nothing in the process. I ask why our leaders must use our youths to destroy their futures? They would send their children/wards to one of the finest universities in the world, never allow anybody to use their children to promote violence. I urge our youth to liberate themselves today from these shackles of violent bondage and try to chart a new future for themselves in their own interest and that of posterity. I want to urge them that if any politician or leader asks them to go and maim and destroy somebody, ask him or her to go and use his own son and see how he will react to it.

What is your advice to the electorate on the general elections?

Electorates should look out for parties which policies would be centered more on the people’s welfare and this will cut across improved access to medical care, quality education for all, rapid community development. Above all, the electorates should vote their conscience and never succumb to vote buying as you are not just jeopardising your futures but that of your children.