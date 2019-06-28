BUSINESS
FG, States, LGs Share N679.699bn For June
A total of N679.699 billion has been distributed as federal allocation for the month of May, 2019, between the federal,state and local governments, Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation said in a statement yesterday.
A communiqué issued by the Technical sub-Committee of Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) at the joint session held at the African House of the Kano State Government House after the 3rd Treasury Workshop indicated that the gross statutory revenue received is N571.731 billion which is higher than the N518.916 billion received in the previous month by N52.815 billion.
Revenues from Oil Royalty and Companies Income Tax (CIT) improved tremendously, while Petroleum Profits Tax (PPT) decreased significantly. Import Duty and Value Added Tax (VAT), only recorded marginal increases.
The distributable Statutory Revenue for the month is N571.731. “The total revenue distributable for the current month (including VAT and Exchange Gain Difference) is N679.699 billion,” the communiqué read in part.
Therefore, from the Net Statutory Revenue, federal government received N284.163 billion representing 52.68 per cent; States received N187.605 billion representing 26.72 per cent; Local Government Councils received N140.997 billion representing 20.60 per cent; while the Oil Producing States received N40.436 billion also representing 13 per cent derivation revenue.
