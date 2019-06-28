Connect with us
Advertise With Us

BUSINESS

FG, States, LGs Share N679.699bn For June

Published

1 min ago

on

A total of  N679.699 billion has been distributed as federal allocation for the month of May, 2019, between the federal,state and local governments, Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation said in a statement yesterday.

A communiqué issued by the Technical  sub-Committee of Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) at the joint session held at the African House of the Kano State Government House after the 3rd Treasury Workshop indicated that the gross statutory revenue received is N571.731 billion which is higher than the N518.916  billion received in the previous month by N52.815 billion.

Revenues from Oil Royalty and Companies Income Tax (CIT) improved tremendously, while Petroleum Profits Tax (PPT) decreased significantly. Import Duty and Value Added Tax (VAT), only recorded marginal increases.

The distributable Statutory Revenue for the month is N571.731. “The total revenue distributable for the current month (including VAT and Exchange Gain Difference) is N679.699 billion,” the communiqué read in part.

Therefore, from the Net Statutory Revenue, federal government received N284.163 billion representing 52.68 per cent; States received N187.605 billion representing 26.72 per cent; Local Government Councils received N140.997 billion representing 20.60 per cent; while the Oil Producing States received N40.436 billion also representing 13 per cent derivation revenue.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

BUSINESS1 min ago

FG, States, LGs Share N679.699bn For June

A total of  N679.699 billion has been distributed as federal allocation for the month of May, 2019, between the federal,state...
BUSINESS6 mins ago

Baru Cautions Against Disruption In Products’ Supply

Stakeholders in the nation’s downstream petroleum sector have been cautioned to avoid any act that could undermine the seamless supply...
BUSINESS7 mins ago

Brokers To Shun Struggling Insurance Companies Over Unpaid Claims

With some underwriting firms struggling to pay genuine claims as and when due, insurance brokers, numbering about 500, are now...
BUSINESS12 mins ago

Nigeria To Boost Oil Export To Europe

Nigeria is set to boost oil export to Europe following reported outages at North Sea oilfields. According to Refinitiv Eikon...
BUSINESS14 mins ago

Nigeria To Save N2.8trn From Proposed National Shipping Line

Nigeria is set to recoup about N2.76 trillion ($9billion) annually lost to foreign countries on freight rate for wet and...
NEWS17 mins ago

JAMB Decries Inadequate CBT Centres In Rivers

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has decried the lack of adequate Computer Based Test (CBT) centres in Rivers...
NEWS19 mins ago

Amaechi Alleges Plot To Smear His Image

Former minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has raised the alarm over alleged plot to orchestrate a heavily funded...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: