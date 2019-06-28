WORLD
Flash Flood Kills 2 Who Refuse To Leave Home In Russia
Two residents of a small rural town in the Siberian region of Irkutsk were killed in a flash flood after they refused to leave their family’s home, authorities said on Friday.
Torrential rains in the region have caused several tributaries of the Angara river to overflow, resulting in severe flooding.
Thousands of residents have had to be rescued from their inundated houses.
In the town of Yevdokimova, ‘local authorities went door to door, asking residents to leave their homes,’ the regional administration said, emphasizing the importance of heeding such a warning.
‘One family refused to evacuate. As a result, the unfortunate incident occurred,’ the statement said, referring to the two deaths.
Authorities have been providing food, fresh water and shelter to local residents amid the emergency situation.
MOST READ
Flash Flood Kills 2 Who Refuse To Leave Home In Russia
Two residents of a small rural town in the Siberian region of Irkutsk were killed in a flash flood after...
Pakistan Extends Repatriation Deadline For Afghan Refugees
Pakistan on Friday extended by up to a year the deadline to expel more than two million Afghan refugees amid...
Gov. Fintiri Revokes School Land Allocated To Individuals
Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has revoked all schools’ land allocated to individuals in the state. The Director-General, Media and...
Trump Jokes To Putin: Don’t Meddle In Elections
US President Donald Trump has appeared to make light of Russian election interference during a meeting with the country’s leader,...
US Eyes ‘Constructive’ Talks With North Korea
A US special envoy has said the United States is ready to hold constructive talks with North Korea to follow...
Indian Women’s Heads Shaved For Resisting Rape
Two people have been arrested in India’s Bihar state after a group of men shaved the heads of two women...
Applicant Remanded For Allegedly Robbing With Toy Gun
An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded an applicant, Peter Ozovehe, in prison for allegedly robbing a woman of six...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
The President’s Men: Those Who Do The Legwork In Aso Rock
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
S’Court Dismisses Suit Seeking To Unseat Only Northern Female Senator
- EDUCATION20 hours ago
FG Set To Commence Open Schooling Programme July
- Others16 hours ago
TETFUND PICS
- BUSINESS11 hours ago
FG, States, LGs Share N679.699bn For June
- NEWS20 hours ago
Tambuwal Allocates Portfolios To New Commissioners
- NEWS12 hours ago
Why State Govs, god-fathers Have Problems Over Second Term Ticket – Jonathan
- NEWS21 hours ago
DSS Institute Upgrades To National Institute For Security Studies