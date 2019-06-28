NEWS
Friends of Abba Kyari Hail Commitment To PMB, Nation
Friends and admirers of Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari has commended his fierce loyalty to his principal and his upholding of national interest above selfish agenda of the few.
In a release signed by Adekola Adeyemi for Friends of Mallam Abba Kyari, they x-rayed his personality, his performance in office and the reasons why some unnamed forces are threatened by his, antecedent and critical role in the ongoing rebuilding of Nigeria.
“He is a lawyer, journalist and banker by training and profession. He is diligent; known to read policy documents carefully but speedily, making corrections and seeking input widely from informed colleagues and relevant officials of Government before presenting it to the President for informed executive consideration and action.
“Those who know his work ethic will testify that he arrives at the State House on most days well before most of the other members of staff and he is always one of the last ones to leave the office before heading to meet the President with various memoranda to be considered.
“He is focused, meticulous and pays attention to detail. When tasked by the President to address an issue, it gets done, and quickly too. His meetings on any assignment he is given are crisp, focused and to the point, with results. His loyalty is to the President and to the constituency he considers Nigeria’s poor, silent majority, and it is total and unmovable.
“Since his appointment as Chief of Staff, he has maintained the same Spartan lifestyle he has been known for throughout his entire professional career, which anyone who has known him over the period will testify to. His signature dress is the outfit native to his Shua roots – white cotton babanriga and a red cap. This dress pattern is so closely associated with him that when he recently turned up at the Presidential inauguration in a different outfit, many thought he was absent as they did not recognize him.
“He has no bias for ethnic background. Having studied for many years in the UK and worked for many years in Lagos, his closest friends hail from all over the country. Mallam Kyari is staunchly loyal. He will go to war to protect his family and friends, and first and foremost, Nigeria and its President.
“His detractors are perturbed by his fierce independence of thought. He keeps things simple. He focuses on substance not form. He fearlessly protects the President from anything or anyone he believes to be against the national interest, including groups and persons that have for decades used influence and access to Government to enrich themselves, at the expense of the national interest.
“Little wonder, those who feel threatened by these noble qualities and his unapologetic socialist ideological leanings, cannot engage with him in ideological and policy discourse but can only publicly hurl lies, insults and unfounded innuendoes and accusations of impropriety at him in a desperate effort to smear his reputation.
“Having watched the drama playing out from the sidelines, we believe it is time for those who know the truth to speak up. Whispers and innuendoes have been unanswered for far too long, and are gradually turning into a crowd baying for blood with falsehoods driving tempers high. This is wrong and must be stopped.
“Those of us who see the country gradually and irreversibly becoming a place where opportunities are fairly accessible to everyone and where hard work and creative value addition are rewarded, must speak up and stoutly defend our elected President and public servants like Mallam Kyari who support him to get things done for the country”, the statement noted.
MOST READ
Friends of Abba Kyari Hail Commitment To PMB, Nation
Friends and admirers of Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari has commended his fierce loyalty to...
Alleged Forgery: Absence Of Innoson Boss, Others Stall Arraignment
The planned arraignment of the Chairman of Innoson Nigera Limited, Innocent Chukwuma and four others before Justice Ayokunle Faji of...
Malaria: Global Fund Rolls Out 3-year Intervention Project For Adamawa
Due to devastating havoc on health caused by malaria parasites, the Global Fund has rolled out three year intervention project...
Edo Inducts 104 New TVET Teachers, As Obaseki Converts St. Kizito Sec. Sch. To Technical College
The Edo State Government has inducted 104 newly recruited teachers to drive ongoing reforms in the Technical and Vocational Education...
Gov’ship: APC Support Group Make Case for Kogi West, Central
Ahead of November governorship election in Kogi, a support group of All Progressives Congress under the auspices of Citizens for...
Int’l MSMEs Day: Obaseki Lauds Small, Medium Business Owners For Immense Contributions To Global Economy
…assures Edo Production centre, others will boost sector’s impact Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has lauded owners of micro,...
Navy Appoints Prof Omaji As Substantive VC Admiralty University
Following the approval by Governing Council of the Admiralty University of Nigeria (ADUN), the Nigerian Navy yesterday presented appointment letter...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
The President’s Men: Those Who Do The Legwork In Aso Rock
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
S’Court Dismisses Suit Seeking To Unseat Only Northern Female Senator
- Others20 hours ago
TETFUND PICS
- BUSINESS16 hours ago
FG, States, LGs Share N679.699bn For June
- NEWS16 hours ago
Why State Govs, god-fathers Have Problems Over Second Term Ticket – Jonathan
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
APC Govs’ Forum Storms Kogi, Drums Support For Bello’s Reelection
- OPINION15 hours ago
Oshiomhole And The Distraction In Bauchi State
- FEATURES20 hours ago
Almajiri Abrogation: As Northern Clerics, Elite, Other Stakeholders Differ