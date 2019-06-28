Give Life To National Commission For Persons With Disabilities

A 2011 World Disability Report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), revealed that about 15 per cent of Nigeria’s population, or at least 25 million people, have one form of disability or the other. Many of them face a number of human rights abuses, including stigma, discrimination, violence, lack of access to healthcare, housing and education.

Towards the end of his first term in office, President Muhammadu Buhari assented to a bill: Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition into Law. Before the enactment of this law, Nigeria had ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities (CRPD) in 2007 and its Optional Protocol in 2010.

Since then, civil society groups and people with disabilities have mounted pressure on the government to put it into practice. The bill for the new law was passed by the House of Representatives and the Senate Joint Committee in November 2016, but was not sent to the President for his assent until December 2018.

The provisions of the Act prohibit all forms of discrimination on grounds of disability and imposes fine of N1million on corporate bodies and N100, 000 on individuals, or a term of six months imprisonment for violation concurrently; it guarantees right to maintain civil action for damage by the person injured against any defaulter; it provides for a five-year transitional period within which public buildings, structures or automobile are to be modified to be accessible to and usable by persons with disabilities, including those on wheelchairs.

The law also stipulates that before any public structure is erected, its plan shall be scrutinised by the relevant authority to ensure that the plan conforms with the building code; a government or government agency, body or individual responsible for the approval of building plans shall not approve the plan of a public building if the plan does not make provision for accessible facilities in line with the building code; an officer who approves or directs the approval of a building plan that contravenes the building code, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of at least N1million or a term of imprisonment of two years or both;

The law also frowns against discrimination against people with disabilities in public transportation facilities just as it enjoins service providers to make provision for the physically, visually and hearing impaired and all persons howsoever challenged. This applies to seaports, railways and airport facilities. Other rights and privileges provided for in the law include right to education, healthcare, priority in accommodation and emergencies. Furthermore, all public organisations are to reserve at least five per cent of employment opportunities for these persons.

To facilitate the implementation of these provisions, the law established the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities under the Presidency responsible to a Governing Council, which is responsible for the conduct of the affairs of the Commission and it is key to the success or otherwise of the implementation of the Act. In collaboration with other government agencies and professional bodies in the building industry, it has the powers to enforce compliance on public building codes and impose necessary sanctions and make appropriate orders; receive complaint of persons with disabilities on the violation of their rights; support an individual’s right to seek redress in court, investigation, prosecution, or sanctioning in appropriate cases the violation of the provision of the Act.

It ensures research, development and education on disability issues and disabled persons; collaborate with the media to make information available in accessible format for persons with disabilities; and procure assistive devices for all disability types among many other responsibilities.

It is, therefore glaring, in our opinion, that with the enormous responsibility the Act puts on the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, the President’s good intentions in signing the bill into law and the expectations of millions of Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWDs) in Nigeria will continue to be a pipe dream until the Commission is established in accordance with the law establishing it.

We implore the President to expedite the processes that will culminate in the coming into being of the Commission so as to enable the PLWDs begin to feel the impact of the law in their lives. This will demonstrate to the world that Nigeria is an equal opportunity country where rights of persons, especially those living with disabilities, are guaranteed, respected and protected.