Glo-Sponsored African Voices’ Limelight Beams On Pilot

The 30-minute magazine programme, African Voices, sponsored by the digital transformation leader, Globacom, on the Cable News Network (CNN), this week beams its searchlights on the efforts and achievements of two pilots and a paraglider whose fascinating stories viewers will find inspiring.

The telecommunication company said the latest edition of the programme showing from Friday will profile the trio of David Eris Nguruga, a hot air balloon pilot from Kenya; Tumi Carter Katisi, a commercial pilot from Pimville, Soweto in South Africa and Hans Joachim, a paraglider from Mauritius.

Nguruga, who as a child, had the dream of flying airplanes, has lived the dream in the last 12-year romancing with hot air balloons. In the course of the show, the Kenyan nostalgically takes viewers through his trajectory saying, “I had developed a liking for flying airplanes when I was a kid. I remember, we were having lunch and this fighter jet came out. I stepped on my food just to see this plane. I was like, ‘whoa’. I said I want to be in one. So, I think I developed that from my childhood but never thought that I could do it”.

‘‘The most interesting part of his story is his growth from being a member of the crew to a pilot. The South African, Katisi, developed the love for flying in her tenth grade by accident of fate. Her journey to flying started when she got an assignment to shadow a professional in the workplace. Falling back on her childhood dream of becoming a doctor, she chose to carry out the assignment in a hospital without success. The fear of failing her assignment took her to the South African Airways, where her aunt worked.

The story continues for Katisi from there as she started going to the airport at every opportunity she had until she became familiar with pilots who shared their secrets with her and allowed her to share in their simulator time. Her big break came when she received communal help to pay her huge fees up to last year when she got her commercial licence. She has since elected to use her experience to train other young South African females who may wish to become pilots like her.