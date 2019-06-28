POLITICS
Gov’ship: APC Support Group Make Case for Kogi West, Central
Ahead of November governorship election in Kogi, a support group of All Progressives Congress under the auspices of Citizens for Equity Fairness and Justice has petitioned the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), make a case that the Kogi governorship position should be zoned to Kogi West or Central in the spirit of fairness and equity.
Mr. Mohammed Abubakar, the leader of the group while addressing journalists Friday at the APC Secretariat in Abuja noted that Kogi East has ruled the state for the past sixteen years.
He stressed that under law, marginalisation is injustice and immoral, adding that it was time to ensure fairness and justice for marginalised people of Kogi west.
He stated: “In the Spirit of fairness, equity and justice, we are calling on the National Chairman as a matter of urgency and concerns to look and listen to the voice of the good people of Kogi State who are representing that Governorship position remain in West and Central Senatorial District of Kogi.
“Kogi State is the only State in Nigeria where the Senatorial areas are divided along the major tribes in the State, just like Nigeria as a country. Kogi State is the only State where a particular Senatorial zone has not produce any Governor, where then is the fairness and equity. If Nigeria can rotate and shift power for fairness, justice and equity, for peace and unity to reign, it is time for equitable opportunity to govern Kogi State.
Abubakar noted that it is time to stop the injustice in Kogi State, adding that power sharing is a principle that is based on fairness, equity and justice not numbers, so the excuse of voting power has never prevail over what is right and what is fair?
According to him, “So, under law, marginalization is illegal and under God, marginalization is injustice and immoral. The kind of people we are, our principles and our values is determined by our adherence to the principles of fairness, equity and justice. We cannot promote unity, tolerance, peace, sisterhood brotherliness and nationhood if we do not deliberately enforce these equitable principles that ensure inclusiveness and not orchestrated citizens from power and equality.”
