Iran Decries U.S. Sanctions As Illegal

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said that recent U.S. sanctions against the Islamic Republic are “illegal,’’ the Tasnim News Agency reported on Friday.

“Their new sanctions, like previous embargoes are ineffective and lack any legal basis,“Abbas Mousavi was quoted as saying.

He said that these sanctions are “desperate’’ measures taken by the U.S. President Donald Trump administration.

On June 24, Trump signed an executive order targeting sanctions on Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his office and those closely affiliated with him.

Washington also announced that it would sanction Iran’s foreign minister in July.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said that fresh U.S. sanctions targeting the country’s senior officials are harmful to diplomacy as a means to settle prickly issues between Tehran and Washington.