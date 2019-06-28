Lack Of Political Will Hampering Nigeria’s Security Operations – Haruna

Retired Chief Superintendent of Police, Yusuf Haruna, is a former Chief Security Officer to Edo State governor, Godwin Obasaki. In this interview with SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH, the Kogi State-born politician avers that lack of political will to equip security agencies is hindering their operations.

What is your assessment of the state of the nation?

Well, we just ended another political era which ultimately serves as the first tenure of our daddy and our president, Muhammadu Buhari, and it’s being very eventful in the sense that before the emergence of Buhari in 2015, Nigerians were tired. We were tired because we were like flocks without shepherd in terms of economy, security, politics and many others. Clearly speaking, the people at the helm of affairs then seems to have been overwhelmed. I think they lost control of any other apparatus that was meant to make Nigeria a giant country that it is known for. Things were going down, the economy was collapsing and if you could remember, the courageous woman serving in that government, the then Minister of Finance, Madam Okonjo Iweala made a critical observation on where we had made a critical observation of where Nigeria economy was drifting to. When we had our boom, we were supposed to make reasonable savings to save us from economic recession but we never did. We squandered all these savings.

In view of the rising insecurity in the land, do you support state police?

There are several schools of thought to this question and putting them side by side, I think it will require a serious political disgnosis to be able to arrive at what to do if we really want to have a secured country. But there is no public policy; every government policy is a public one. There is no government policy that is devoid of one defect or the other and that is why they’re always subjected to criticism. The world is like a paradise because everyone is entitled to his own opinion and your own view about the same situation might be different from another person. So, my view is that we need to build institution, the one that is devoid of manipulation, misuse of authority, misuse of public policies to the detriment of the citizens. Having served in the Nigerian Police Force, I rose to the rank of Chief Supreintendant of police which I am very proud of and I can categorically say that state police may have issues. The federal police that we have currently lacks proper funding, equipment, office accommodation. The training is there that is why when they go outside this country Nigerian Police or Army come back with a medal as the best performing security agent.

Now why are they not performing here?

Environmental factor is the issue, the lack of political will to equip our security agencies to a formidable status that they can confront any security situation is the major issue. You need to go around and see the environment with which the Nigerian Police Force are operating.

Now, looking at all of these, many states are not able to create State Police how are they going to fund them?

Security is not cheap anywhere in the world. Our states cannot afford to pay them salary and then they will now go and create State Police? State police can become a liability for the state because in struggling to survive these people can easily be converted to enemies of the society, they will explore the society and extort them it’s clear. So for me, I do not think we are right enough to have state police, I think what we should do is to give every police man means of movement either as a vehicle or even motorbike so that they can respond to issues. But we don’t have that in Nigeria, even to have enough service vehicles is a problem. Fueling of those vehicles and their maintenance is an issue. If federal government cannot properly maintain police, how would the states who are already owing their staff maintain police? I think the Nigeria Police Force also need to go digital. Around the world, countries use high technology to do their security services. Police don’t need to be every where but they have the means of monitoring everywhere. I think the national Assembly has to look inward and really pass the right bill to see that every house, office, event centers and where where is equipped with security monitoring system like CCT. Government just needs to do something to move Nigeria from current status to a higher one. So in my own conclusion, I do not think we have gotten to the stage of creating state police. You said you are now in the political class.

Have you contested for any elective position or do you intend to contest for election?

Well, I have contested in the last primary election for the Senate. I contested under Kogi Central Senatorial District and unfortunately, I didn’t make the primaries but that is not the problem, the most important thing is the purpose for which I came Into politics has not been defeated, though, I have not been achieved but it has not been defeated. It is still very strong in my mind and definitely, God keeping us alife, I will contest again because I want to contribute into the welfare and progress of my people and Nigeria at large. Once the opportunity come up I will definitely contest. Talking about primaries in the last elections, the chairman of your party said that he prefers direct primaries but any of the state can choose between direct and indirect modes.

Which one do you believe is the right way to conduct primaries?

For me, my perception about primary election is not the mode that is the problem. It is not even the outcome of the primary election that’s important to me. What is very important to me is the process that leads to the outcome. If a primary election is conducted I think in APC and probably all other political parties, there are three methods of conducting primary elections, either by direct, indirect or consensuship method. In all of these, if the process is transparent that would have been the beginning of progress in Nigeria. One of the main problem we have in this country is the process that leads to emergence of candidates and it is critical. We need to look onward and pick the best around us. The beginning of our movement has to start with this political restructuring especially when it has to do with the primaries. All the transparency is lacking in our political system. My primary election for the Senate is an example of the highest political robbery I have ever witnessed. When everybody was asked not to ever rise and they were surrounded by guns, thugs and all kinds of characters and only one man was chosen to write on behalf of every aspirant and of course, well detailed of who to write for and the person wrote for only one person against their conscience, is that democracy? No, once we cannot get our democratic process right. Nothing else can work we are just and will continue to fight and create violence in politics and when there is violence, we will never see the progress. We need to really look at the tenet of democratic process and really practice them and that is the way forward. So in chosing between all of these, it is not the mode of primaries that is important to me but like I said the process that leads to the emergence of a candidate.

What would you say about the forthcoming governorship primaries in Kogi state?

Like I told you before, there are stages as ascribed in the APC constitution. The state has the right to suggest to the national working committee on the mode of primary election they want but we also have to look at where that voice is coming from. Is it for the interest of the party members in the state? Is that what people want? It’s critical; if those voices were coming from manipulation, intimidation, then the insecurity we are talking about and the political submergence of the people and the concert of the citizenry is already established because it’s winning an election before election. Once you know that you can manipulate and therefore, you want to impose it on people then there is problem. However, as far as APC is concern, states are not the final habitats of that decision, we still have the national working committee and they have responsibility of evaluating both the State party structure and the people and they can on their own judgement choose for the state the kind of primaries election that they felt to be in the interest of the party and for the progress of the state. So, I want to say that we should leave that for the National Working Committee (NWC).

What are your thoughts on the much-talk-about restructuring? What are we restructuring?

Is it political or economy restructuring? There is nothing that has not been restructured in Nigeria. We have one of the best Economic policies in the whole world and we have a well structured political system among others. I think what we should restructure is the individual and the collective will to make Nigeria great. The drivers of the government policies are usually the problem, they don’t have the political will to drive these policies right. If their intention is how to enrich themselves alone then is like a blind man driving the country. This is the problem we have; our laws are never being enforced. People just enforce the areas that will satisfy their own private needs and that’s not in the interest of the nation. So, when you talk about restructuring it has to start from even our orientation. The kind of orientation we give to our children right from primary to secondary and tertiary education matters. We have to preach and teach morals beyond rhethoric. I think this is where we should start from, where people will have love and deep interest for their country.