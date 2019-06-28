NEWS
Makinde Appoints First Female SSG, Adeosun
Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has appointed the Country Implementation Lead of the Shell Business Operations (SBO), Nigeria, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).
The governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, made the appointment public on Friday.
The statement quoted the Governor as saying “we are proud to attract Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, a talented technocrat at Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) to support me to drive our transformation agenda in order to realise the vision of embedding prosperity in Oyo State.”
The Governor described the appointment as being in line with “his firm belief in women’s inclusiveness and diversity in government.”
The statement further described Mrs. Adeosun as a licensed Pharmacist and a Chartered Human Resources Practitioner who obtained a degree in Pharmacy and a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Benin in 1990 and 1997 respectively.
According to the statement, Adeosun will be bringing on board over twenty-six years of diverse multinational experience, which has seen her hold lead roles in SmithKline Beecham (GlaxoSmithKline) and the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).
She has held multiple roles with local and global remits in the organisations.
The new Oyo SSG is a full member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM), Nigeria and a Chartered member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development (CIPD), United Kingdom.
She has also held various Lead HR Roles with specialisation in areas such as Business partnering, Talent Management, and Employee Relations.
As an active member of the CIPM, Mrs. Adeosun is involved in a foundation that is currently executing a programme for young leaders to imbibe leadership values of Integrity, Excellence, Empathy and Transformation.
