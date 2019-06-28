Manchester City To Offer Danilo As Part Of Cancelo Deal

Manchester City want to sign Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo but are insisting on Danilo as a part exchange, according to Sky Italy.

City want to sign the Portugal defender and are willing to pay €40m (£36m). However, as part of the deal City are insisting the Serie A champions take Danillo as an add-on to the deal.

Juventus, who value Cancelo at €60m (£54m), are not convinced by the Brazil full-back, and this is proving a stumbling block in negotiations.

Pep Guardiola wants Cancelo at all costs, but after Kyle Walker’s recent contract renewal, City want to offload another full-back before buying.

Sky Italy says Cancelo has been excluded from new boss Maurizio Sarri’s training programmes and the former Chelsea head coach had given the green light to a move if an adequate offer comes in for the 25-year-old.

Negotiations between the two clubs are still ongoing.