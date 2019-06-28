ENTERTAINMENT
Ministry, NFVCB, Others Celebrate Chinese Film Festival
Officials of the Ministry of Information and Culture, National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), StarTimes, Nigerians and Chinese nationals turned up in their numbers to celebrate the 2019 Chinese Film Festival in Abuja.
The festival powered by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria with the theme “Connecting China and the world” featured the movie premier of a Frantgwo film ‘The Wandering Earth’ at the Silverbird Cinemas, Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja, among other events.
Welcoming guests, the cultural counsellor of the Chinese Embassy, Nigeria, Mr Li Xuda, said the festival was to open a window into the Chinese culture for Nigerians with the aim of further deepening the cultural exchange between the countries, describing it as important for international cooperation and crucial in global efforts to build communities and have a safe future for mankind.
In his remarks on the occasion, the executive director, NFVCB, Mr Adedayo Thomas, said the premiered movie, a science fiction genre, helps in a better understanding of the solar system.
Thomas represented by Mr Elonge Olayemi, said the epoch-making science fiction preaches the message of hope, showing hope can help mankind achieve seemingly impossible feat to save the world.
In his goodwill message, Mr Justin Zhang, who represented the CEO of NTA-STAR TV, pointed out that StarTimes had already set up the DTT network in the 36 states of Nigeria, including FCT, offering clear and rich digital TV programs to our people at affordable price, and providing digital TV transmission service for both national and private TV stations as well as setting up the DTH network and OTT platform since it commenced operation in 2010 in Nigeria through the JV company (NTA-Star TV), with the vision of enabling every Nigerian household to afford, access and enjoy digital TV.
He added that one of the cooperation initiatives for China and Africa, the project of ‘Access to satellite TV for 10,000 African villages’, proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Johannesburg Summit of the FOCAC in 2015 had seen the installation of all digital TV sets and built-in combo decoders in 1,000 villages, 20,000 households and 300 community institutions in Nigeria, saying currently, each family has to choose between 100 pay-tv channels and two free channels.
StarTimes, according to Zang, believes the showcase of the best Chinese movies would motivate deeper interactions between China and Nigeria and promote the cooperation in film and TV industry between the countries.
In her remarks, the permanent secretary, FMIC, Deaconess Grace Isu Gekpe, expressed excitement that the cooperation between Nigeria and China has been increasing in leaps and bounds in recent years, saying the bilateral relations between them which dates back to over 50 years was enhanced by the signing of the cultural and educational agreement in March 1990.
Gekpe represented by Ms. Ugochi Nwosu, assured the ministry would continue to explore ways and means of expanding bilateral cultural relations within the framework of the recently signed protocol on implementation of cultural cooperation and exchanges signed in Beijing China last year.
