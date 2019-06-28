NEWS
Nabasu Gives Directors Ultimatum On Promotion Exercise
The permanent secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Mr Bitrus Nabasu, has instructed supervising directors and directors-general of parastatals under the supervision of the ministry to conduct promotion exercises for staff before the end of July, 2019.
Speaking during a meeting with directors and director-general of agencies of the ministry yesterday in Abuja, he tasked agencies on staff welfare, urging those yet to conduct promotion exercises for staff to do so as soon as possible.
“A couple of weeks ago the supervising directors were instructed to advice agencies to conduct promotion exercises as soon as possible. I wish to use this opportunity to reiterate that agencies that have not done the promotion exercise should do so before the end of July, 2019. The welfare of staff in the area of career progression should receive paramount attention,” he said.
He also called on the chief executive officers of agencies of the ministry to ensure effective and efficient operation before the assumption of new ministers that would be appointed shortly.
According to him, “It is our duty as members of staff of the ministry and its agencies to collectively implement decisions made by the constituted authority with the best of intentions and ability in line with the theory of collective responsibility.”
He urged them to note the regulation and bye-laws, long-range plans and all significant deviation from such plans, the power to direct the parastatals to prepare accounts and set standards and approval of capital and operation budget for parastatals, adding only the president through the minister had the final power.
He further asked them to maintain regular communication with government appointees on the board to keep them abreast of government policies affecting their parastatals and rendition of annual audited accounted which should be submitted within six months of the end of their financial year.
“You are aware of my open-door policy and my readiness to welcome and discuss issues relating to your agencies at all time. please do not hesitate to come up on issues that require inputs of the ministry,” he added.
