NEWS
Namibia Records Surplus In Current Account -BON
Namibia’s current account recorded a surplus of 1.1 billion Namibian dollars ($77.8 million) during the first quarter of 2019, the Bank of Namibia (BoN) said Friday.
The surplus was recorded from a deficit of one billion Namibian dollars ($70.7 million) in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, said the central bank in its quarterly bulletin.
“This was largely driven by the substantial decline in the values of merchandise imports and, to a lesser extent, the increase in export earnings,’’ said the report.
“The stock of foreign reserves held by Bank of Namibia increased due to the impact of the second tranche of the African Development Bank loan, coupled with exchange rate revaluations,’’ it said.
“This resulted in an import cover of 5.4 months at the end of the first quarter of 2019.’’
According to the report, the Namibia dollar depreciated against all major trading currencies due to tighter global financial conditions.
Financial market volatility, trade wars and Brexit negotiations, as well as sustained uncertainty regarding land expropriation in South Africa. (NAN)
MOST READ
4,000 Schools Close As France Records 44.3 Degree Heat
Thousands of schools have been closed and sporting events cancelled on Friday as France records its highest-ever temperature, 44.3 degrees...
Namibia Records Surplus In Current Account -BON
Namibia’s current account recorded a surplus of 1.1 billion Namibian dollars ($77.8 million) during the first quarter of 2019, the...
Court Remands Man Over Canadian Visa Fraud In Osun
An Osun State Magistrates’ court sitting in Modakeke on Friday remanded one Solaja Wasiu, 40, in prison custody over alleged...
Ex-President Jonathan Hails Late Helen Okoye
Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday hailed late Evangelist Helen Okoye for a life well spent. Jonathan who spoke at...
6 Internet Fraudsters Bag 3 Months Jail Term Each
Six people have been jailed over internet fraud in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibadan...
Statue Of Former Archbishop Decapitated
An investigation is under way after a statue of a former archbishop was decapitated in County Tipperary. The marble statue...
Couple Transforms ‘Boring’ Back Garden Into ‘Haven’
…a tropical paradise… in British suburbia! Couple spend £12,000 transforming their ‘boring’ back garden into a haven for exotic palm...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
The President’s Men: Those Who Do The Legwork In Aso Rock
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
S’Court Dismisses Suit Seeking To Unseat Only Northern Female Senator
- EDUCATION24 hours ago
FG Set To Commence Open Schooling Programme July
- Others19 hours ago
TETFUND PICS
- BUSINESS14 hours ago
FG, States, LGs Share N679.699bn For June
- NEWS24 hours ago
Tambuwal Allocates Portfolios To New Commissioners
- NEWS15 hours ago
Why State Govs, god-fathers Have Problems Over Second Term Ticket – Jonathan
- NEWS24 hours ago
DSS Institute Upgrades To National Institute For Security Studies