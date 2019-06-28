SPORTS
Nations Cup : We’ll Pullout Over Wage Commotion – Zimbabwe FA, Players
South Africa Credit Demand Growth Slows To 7.66% In May
Growth in private sector credit demand in South Africa slowed to 7.66% in May from 7.95% percent in the previous...
Businesswoman In Court Over Alleged Theft Of Goods Worth N5.25m
A businesswoman , Gloria Nwaka, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court over alleged theft of goods worth N5.25...
Shell, Exxon Mobil Eye Re-Entry Into Somalia’s Upstream Sector
Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil are looking to re-enter the market in Somalia ahead of an oil block bid...
Youth Games: Niger Govt. Advises Coaches Against Using Overage Athletes
The Niger Ministry of Sports Development on Friday advised coaches of sports associations to avoid using overage athletes during the...
Applicant In Court For Allegedly Stealing Hair Weave Worth N138, 000
The police on Friday arraigned an applicant, Ms Nwoana Esodugi, in a Grade I Area Court at Mpape in Abuja...
Gov. Zulum Assures Of Strategies To Reduce Boko Haram Attacks
Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has said that an all-encompassing strategy is being developed to reduce Boko Haram attacks in...
Lack Of Political Will Hampering Nigeria’s Security Operations – Haruna
Retired Chief Superintendent of Police, Yusuf Haruna, is a former Chief Security Officer to Edo State governor, Godwin Obasaki. In...
LAW23 hours ago
My Wife Pushed Me Into Adultery, Man Tells Court
COVER STORIES10 hours ago
The President’s Men: Those Who Do The Legwork In Aso Rock
FOOTBALL24 hours ago
Kroos: Ronaldo’s Madrid Exit Made Everyone Happy
EDUCATION18 hours ago
FG Set To Commence Open Schooling Programme July
Others14 hours ago
TETFUND PICS
COVER STORIES10 hours ago
S’Court Dismisses Suit Seeking To Unseat Only Northern Female Senator
BUSINESS9 hours ago
FG, States, LGs Share N679.699bn For June
NEWS18 hours ago
Tambuwal Allocates Portfolios To New Commissioners