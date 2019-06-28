Onnoghen: Stop Hostility Towards Judiciary, Secondus Tells PMB

National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus has admonished President Muhammadu Buhari to stop what he called the hostility and ill treatment of the nation’s judiciary.

Secondus was reacting to President Buhari’s comment about the former Chief Justice of the Federation (CJN), Justice Walter Nkanu Onnoghen while hosting some Yoruba leaders at the Aso Villa, on Tuesday.

The PDP chairman alleged that the President’s aversion for the judiciary is becoming very apparent, dangerous and antithetical to democratic norms.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, Secondus remarked that the motive behind the President’s “endless attacks on the Judiciary” as was witnessed in last Tuesday’s narration of his ordeal with the courts, is strategically designed to cow them into submission to his undemocratic desires.”

Secondus noted that even among Buhari’s audience where he was lampooning the judiciary were persons whose questionable source of wealth is not unknown yet he pretended not to be aware because it favours his political interest.

“We all know it as a fact that the motive of the President in his countless berating of the Judiciary at the slightest moment is deliberately designed to frighten them, take away their confidence and force them to submit to his wishes by intimidation,” he said.

The opposition party chairman described as preposterous and highly unacceptable the “continuous ridiculing of the highly revered arm of government just because they did not dance to your selfish tune at some point.”

He then urged all lovers of democracy in the country to rise up in defence of this critical arm of government which gets bashing from an executive arm that seeks absolute power from the back door.

The PDP boss noted that the double standards apparent in the administration of President Buhari comes glaringly when he ceaselessly berates the judiciary and turns blind eye to the monumental corruption going on in the executive arm.

He finally charged members of the judiciary never to abdicate their responsibilities in the sustenance of democracy and refuse to be intimidated, but to insist on delivering justice in the land knowing that it is the only route to growth and development.