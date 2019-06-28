NEWS
Oyo Gov Appoints Adeosun As SSG
Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has appointed Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).
Adeosun was the Country Implementation Lead of the Shell Business Operations (SBO), Nigeria.
Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, disclosed this on Friday in a statement in Ibadan.
Makinde said: ”we are proud to attract Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, a talented technocrat at Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) to support me to drive our transformation agenda.
”Her appointment will enhance the realisation of the vision of embedding prosperity in Oyo State.”
The governor described the appointment of the new SSG as being in line with his firm belief in women’s inclusiveness and diversity in government.
Adeosun is from Oranyan area of Ibadan, in Ibadan North East Local Government of Oyo State.
”She obtained a degree in Pharmacy and a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Benin in 1990 and 1997 respectively.
Adeosun would be bringing on board over 26 years of diverse multinational experience, which has seen her hold lead roles in SmithKline Beecham (GlaxoSmithKline) and the SPDC.
”She has held multiple roles with local and global remits in the organisations.
”The new Oyo SSG is a full member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM), Nigeria and a Chartered member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development (CIPD), United Kingdom.
”She has also held various Lead HR Roles with specialisation in areas such as Business partnering, Talent Management, and Employee Relations.
As an active member of the CIPM, Adeosun was involved in a foundation that is currently executing a programme for young leaders to imbibe leadership values of Integrity, Excellence, Empathy and Transformation.
MOST READ
Oyo Gov Appoints Adeosun As SSG
Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has appointed Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG). Adeosun...
4,000 Schools Close As France Records 44.3 Degree Heat
Thousands of schools have been closed and sporting events cancelled on Friday as France records its highest-ever temperature, 44.3 degrees...
Namibia Records Surplus In Current Account -BON
Namibia’s current account recorded a surplus of 1.1 billion Namibian dollars ($77.8 million) during the first quarter of 2019, the...
Court Remands Man Over Canadian Visa Fraud In Osun
An Osun State Magistrates’ court sitting in Modakeke on Friday remanded one Solaja Wasiu, 40, in prison custody over alleged...
Ex-President Jonathan Hails Late Helen Okoye
Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday hailed late Evangelist Helen Okoye for a life well spent. Jonathan who spoke at...
6 Internet Fraudsters Bag 3 Months Jail Term Each
Six people have been jailed over internet fraud in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibadan...
Statue Of Former Archbishop Decapitated
An investigation is under way after a statue of a former archbishop was decapitated in County Tipperary. The marble statue...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
The President’s Men: Those Who Do The Legwork In Aso Rock
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
S’Court Dismisses Suit Seeking To Unseat Only Northern Female Senator
- EDUCATION24 hours ago
FG Set To Commence Open Schooling Programme July
- Others19 hours ago
TETFUND PICS
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
FG, States, LGs Share N679.699bn For June
- NEWS24 hours ago
Tambuwal Allocates Portfolios To New Commissioners
- NEWS15 hours ago
Why State Govs, god-fathers Have Problems Over Second Term Ticket – Jonathan
- NEWS24 hours ago
DSS Institute Upgrades To National Institute For Security Studies