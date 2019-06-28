Oyo Gov Appoints Adeosun As SSG

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has appointed Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Adeosun was the Country Implementation Lead of the Shell Business Operations (SBO), Nigeria.

Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, disclosed this on Friday in a statement in Ibadan.

Makinde said: ”we are proud to attract Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, a talented technocrat at Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) to support me to drive our transformation agenda.

”Her appointment will enhance the realisation of the vision of embedding prosperity in Oyo State.”

The governor described the appointment of the new SSG as being in line with his firm belief in women’s inclusiveness and diversity in government.

Adeosun is from Oranyan area of Ibadan, in Ibadan North East Local Government of Oyo State.

”She obtained a degree in Pharmacy and a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Benin in 1990 and 1997 respectively.

Adeosun would be bringing on board over 26 years of diverse multinational experience, which has seen her hold lead roles in SmithKline Beecham (GlaxoSmithKline) and the SPDC.

”She has held multiple roles with local and global remits in the organisations.

”The new Oyo SSG is a full member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM), Nigeria and a Chartered member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development (CIPD), United Kingdom.

”She has also held various Lead HR Roles with specialisation in areas such as Business partnering, Talent Management, and Employee Relations.

As an active member of the CIPM, Adeosun was involved in a foundation that is currently executing a programme for young leaders to imbibe leadership values of Integrity, Excellence, Empathy and Transformation.