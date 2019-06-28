Connect with us
Police Arraign Fake Medical Doctor Over N148, 000 Fraud

Published

1 min ago

on

The police on Friday arraigned a 52-year-old fake medical doctor, Olushola Ogunleye, who allegedly defrauded a patient of N148 , 000,  in a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court Lagos.

Ogunleye, is charged with impersonation,  forgery, obtaining by false pretences and theft.

The Police Prosecutor, Anthonia Osayande,  told the court that Ogunleye committed the offence on  June 13, at 2 p.m. on the premises of the Lagos State Teaching Hospital (LUTH ).

She alleged that Ogunleye who posed as a doctor at the teaching hospital, fraudulently obtained the sum of 148,000 from the complainant,  Odeleye Pete for  surgery on his son.

Osayande also alleged that the defendant, forged prescription letter headed papers of  LUTH, to carry out his unlawful act.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 287, 314 (1 ) 363 and 380 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

After the charge was read to him, he pleadd not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluyemisi Adelaja, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one responsible surety in like sum.

Adelaja ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until July 22 for substantive trial. (NAN)

