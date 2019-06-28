NEWS
Police Arraign Fake Medical Doctor Over N148, 000 Fraud
The police on Friday arraigned a 52-year-old fake medical doctor, Olushola Ogunleye, who allegedly defrauded a patient of N148 , 000, in a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court Lagos.
Ogunleye, is charged with impersonation, forgery, obtaining by false pretences and theft.
The Police Prosecutor, Anthonia Osayande, told the court that Ogunleye committed the offence on June 13, at 2 p.m. on the premises of the Lagos State Teaching Hospital (LUTH ).
She alleged that Ogunleye who posed as a doctor at the teaching hospital, fraudulently obtained the sum of 148,000 from the complainant, Odeleye Pete for surgery on his son.
Osayande also alleged that the defendant, forged prescription letter headed papers of LUTH, to carry out his unlawful act.
The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 287, 314 (1 ) 363 and 380 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
After the charge was read to him, he pleadd not guilty.
The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluyemisi Adelaja, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one responsible surety in like sum.
Adelaja ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.
She adjourned the case until July 22 for substantive trial. (NAN)
MOST READ
Police Arraign Fake Medical Doctor Over N148, 000 Fraud
The police on Friday arraigned a 52-year-old fake medical doctor, Olushola Ogunleye, who allegedly defrauded a patient of N148 ,...
Woman Charged After Losing Unborn Baby In Shooting
A 27-year-old woman in Alabama has been indicted for manslaughter after losing her unborn baby in a shooting – despite...
South Africa Credit Demand Growth Slows To 7.66% In May
Growth in private sector credit demand in South Africa slowed to 7.66% in May from 7.95% percent in the previous...
Businesswoman In Court Over Alleged Theft Of Goods Worth N5.25m
A businesswoman , Gloria Nwaka, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court over alleged theft of goods worth N5.25...
Shell, Exxon Mobil Eye Re-Entry Into Somalia’s Upstream Sector
Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil are looking to re-enter the market in Somalia ahead of an oil block bid...
Youth Games: Niger Govt. Advises Coaches Against Using Overage Athletes
The Niger Ministry of Sports Development on Friday advised coaches of sports associations to avoid using overage athletes during the...
Applicant In Court For Allegedly Stealing Hair Weave Worth N138, 000
The police on Friday arraigned an applicant, Ms Nwoana Esodugi, in a Grade I Area Court at Mpape in Abuja...
MOST POPULAR
- LAW23 hours ago
My Wife Pushed Me Into Adultery, Man Tells Court
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
The President’s Men: Those Who Do The Legwork In Aso Rock
- FOOTBALL24 hours ago
Kroos: Ronaldo’s Madrid Exit Made Everyone Happy
- EDUCATION18 hours ago
FG Set To Commence Open Schooling Programme July
- Others14 hours ago
TETFUND PICS
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
S’Court Dismisses Suit Seeking To Unseat Only Northern Female Senator
- BUSINESS9 hours ago
FG, States, LGs Share N679.699bn For June
- NEWS18 hours ago
Tambuwal Allocates Portfolios To New Commissioners