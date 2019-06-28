NEWS
Police Arrest Two Robbery Suspects In Calabar, Recover Arms
The police command in Cross River has arrested two robbery suspects in Calabar South during an operation in the area on Friday.
Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Irene Ugbo confirmed the arrest to News Agency of Nigeria on telephone, adding that the suspects were arrested by operatives from Efut police division.
Ugbo, who did not disclose the names of the suspects, said that the case has been transferred to the State Command for further investigation and prosecution.
She said the command had declared zero tolerance on crime and criminality in the state and would prosecute anyone caught in the act.
“We just had another breakthrough today in Calabar South. Operatives from Efut division just arrested two robbery suspects while they were operating in the area.
“We recovered one locally made pistol from them and the suspects have been transferred to the State Command for further investigation and prosecution,” she said.
Irene urged residents in the state to always avail the command with useful information that would lead to the arrest of suspected persons around them. (NAN)
