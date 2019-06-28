NEWS
Recruitment: FCT Police Display Names Of Candidates At Area Councils
The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja on Friday said it had displayed names of shortlisted candidates from the FCT for recruitment into police at the Area Councils.
A statement by DSP Anjuguri Manzah, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in the command called on applicants to visit respective Area Councils to check for their names.
He said that the screening exercise would commence at the Command Headquarters in the FCT from Monday July 1, until Saturday July 6, by 7 a.m daily.
Manzah urged shortlisted candidates to report at the screening centre on the date indicated against their names.
According to him, candidates’ mode of dressing for the exercise is white T-shirt on white short knickers.
“They are to come along with the originals and photocopies of their credentials, office file, passport photographs and printout copy of their letter of invitation for the exercise,” he said. (NAN)
MOST READ
Recruitment: FCT Police Display Names Of Candidates At Area Councils
The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja on Friday said it had displayed names of shortlisted candidates...
Oyo Gov Appoints Adeosun As SSG
Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has appointed Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG). Adeosun...
4,000 Schools Close As France Records 44.3 Degree Heat
Thousands of schools have been closed and sporting events cancelled on Friday as France records its highest-ever temperature, 44.3 degrees...
Namibia Records Surplus In Current Account -BON
Namibia’s current account recorded a surplus of 1.1 billion Namibian dollars ($77.8 million) during the first quarter of 2019, the...
Court Remands Man Over Canadian Visa Fraud In Osun
An Osun State Magistrates’ court sitting in Modakeke on Friday remanded one Solaja Wasiu, 40, in prison custody over alleged...
Ex-President Jonathan Hails Late Helen Okoye
Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday hailed late Evangelist Helen Okoye for a life well spent. Jonathan who spoke at...
6 Internet Fraudsters Bag 3 Months Jail Term Each
Six people have been jailed over internet fraud in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibadan...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
The President’s Men: Those Who Do The Legwork In Aso Rock
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
S’Court Dismisses Suit Seeking To Unseat Only Northern Female Senator
- Others19 hours ago
TETFUND PICS
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
FG, States, LGs Share N679.699bn For June
- NEWS24 hours ago
Tambuwal Allocates Portfolios To New Commissioners
- NEWS15 hours ago
Why State Govs, god-fathers Have Problems Over Second Term Ticket – Jonathan
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
APC Govs’ Forum Storms Kogi, Drums Support For Bello’s Reelection
- FEATURES19 hours ago
Almajiri Abrogation: As Northern Clerics, Elite, Other Stakeholders Differ