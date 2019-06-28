Recruitment: FCT Police Display Names Of Candidates At Area Councils

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja on Friday said it had displayed names of shortlisted candidates from the FCT for recruitment into police at the Area Councils.

A statement by DSP Anjuguri Manzah, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in the command called on applicants to visit respective Area Councils to check for their names.

He said that the screening exercise would commence at the Command Headquarters in the FCT from Monday July 1, until Saturday July 6, by 7 a.m daily.

Manzah urged shortlisted candidates to report at the screening centre on the date indicated against their names.

According to him, candidates’ mode of dressing for the exercise is white T-shirt on white short knickers.

“They are to come along with the originals and photocopies of their credentials, office file, passport photographs and printout copy of their letter of invitation for the exercise,” he said. (NAN)