Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Sanwo-Olu, Fashola Seek Robust Youths Engagement To Curb Insecurity

Published

1 min ago

on

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the former Minister for Works, Power and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola on Friday advocated for robust productive engagement of Nigerian youths to curb challenges of insecurity rocking the country, saying there is urgent need to pay attention to organised crime in the country.

The duo who spoke at the third BRF-GABFEST programme, entitled: “Generational Gap: Youth Inclusion and the Leadership Question in Nigeria” held in Lagos said Nigeria will be highly insecure, if the country fails to secure the present and future of its youth through proper planning and productive engagement.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in his speech said Nigeria needs to invest in education and create an enabling environment for the youth to thrive.

The governor, who advised the youths to fight for what they believe in, noted that leadership is not by age but by knowledge, insight and responsibility.

According to the governor, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Dr Funmi Balogun, said that with the election of youths as speakers in some states, though progress is being made but there is still a lot more to be done.

On his part, Fashola said young Nigerians must continue to have a positive mindset about the country, adding that young people are taking responsibility than they thought they are taking.

The former minister, who also said that education is critical to the process, said that was the reason the present generation of young Nigerians must determine the type of education it wants for his children so that they could compete.

Fashola also said there is a need to pay attention to organised crime as a critical element of insecurity the country is facing.

During one of the panel discussions, a Nigerian artiste, Olubankole Wellington, popularly called Banky W, who contested during the last general election, said young people needs to lose the sense of entitlement they own, as no one owes them.

He said if the youth are serious, they need to take action, stop complaining, put resources together to champion their cause as they have the figure.

According to him, there is need for Nigerian leaders to embrace more young people around them and in their cabinet. He noted that politics is a game of number, yet Nigerian youth with their huge population had not used it to their advantage.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Sanwo-Olu, Fashola Seek Robust Youths Engagement To Curb Insecurity

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the former Minister for Works, Power and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola on Friday...
NEWS11 mins ago

Malaria: Global Fund To Distribute 5.2m Treated Mosquito Nets In Kaduna State

Comrade Yusuf Mohammed, programme Manager, Kaduna state malaria elimination programe from the State Ministry of health has disclosed that the...
NEWS14 mins ago

NUJ NEC Meeting Kicks-off In Umuahia

The National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) kicked-off Friday at the Michael Okpara Auditorium,...
NEWS18 mins ago

Court Dismisses Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia’s Objections To Trial

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday dismissed a preliminary objection brought before him by...
NEWS25 mins ago

Trade Unions Want African Leaders To Ratify Protocol on Free Movement, Migration

African Labour unions under the umbrella of African Trade Union Migration Network (ATUMNET) have urged African leaders to ratify the...
NEWS41 mins ago

Friends of Abba Kyari Hail Commitment To PMB, Nation

Friends and admirers of Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari has commended his fierce loyalty to...
NEWS57 mins ago

Alleged Forgery: Absence Of Innoson Boss, Others Stall Arraignment

The planned arraignment of the Chairman of Innoson Nigera Limited, Innocent Chukwuma and four others before Justice Ayokunle Faji of...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: