Sanwo-Olu, Fashola Seek Robust Youths Engagement To Curb Insecurity

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the former Minister for Works, Power and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola on Friday advocated for robust productive engagement of Nigerian youths to curb challenges of insecurity rocking the country, saying there is urgent need to pay attention to organised crime in the country.

The duo who spoke at the third BRF-GABFEST programme, entitled: “Generational Gap: Youth Inclusion and the Leadership Question in Nigeria” held in Lagos said Nigeria will be highly insecure, if the country fails to secure the present and future of its youth through proper planning and productive engagement.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in his speech said Nigeria needs to invest in education and create an enabling environment for the youth to thrive.

The governor, who advised the youths to fight for what they believe in, noted that leadership is not by age but by knowledge, insight and responsibility.

According to the governor, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Dr Funmi Balogun, said that with the election of youths as speakers in some states, though progress is being made but there is still a lot more to be done.

On his part, Fashola said young Nigerians must continue to have a positive mindset about the country, adding that young people are taking responsibility than they thought they are taking.

The former minister, who also said that education is critical to the process, said that was the reason the present generation of young Nigerians must determine the type of education it wants for his children so that they could compete.

Fashola also said there is a need to pay attention to organised crime as a critical element of insecurity the country is facing.

During one of the panel discussions, a Nigerian artiste, Olubankole Wellington, popularly called Banky W, who contested during the last general election, said young people needs to lose the sense of entitlement they own, as no one owes them.

He said if the youth are serious, they need to take action, stop complaining, put resources together to champion their cause as they have the figure.

According to him, there is need for Nigerian leaders to embrace more young people around them and in their cabinet. He noted that politics is a game of number, yet Nigerian youth with their huge population had not used it to their advantage.