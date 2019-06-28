BUSINESS
Shell, Exxon Mobil Eye Re-Entry Into Somalia’s Upstream Sector
Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil are looking to re-enter the market in Somalia ahead of an oil block bid round taking place later this year, the country’s oil ministry said in a statement.
Shell and Exxon Mobil had a joint venture there prior to the toppling of Dictator Mohamed Siad Barre in the early 1990s.
Somalia has been mired in insecurity since Barre left and is battling Islamist group al Shabaab that frequently carries out bombings in the capital Mogadishu and elsewhere in the country.
The country currently does not produce any oil, but production could transform the economy as early stage seismic data has shown there could be significant oil reserves offshore.
“(An) agreement was signed in Amsterdam on June 21 2019 and settles issues relating to surface rentals and other incurred obligations on offshore blocks,” the ministry said.
The parties have also agreed a plan to convert their old contracts in line with the new petroleum bill that was passed earlier this year.
Somalia hopes to allocate 15 offshore blocks with a potential bid date schedule for November. A road show is being organised in Houston, Texas in late September or early October.
Somalia has also passed a revenue sharing agreement, splitting revenue with oil producing states, but has not yet decided on the share the government will keep in the blocks it awards.
MOST READ
Businesswoman In Court Over Alleged Theft Of Goods Worth N5.25m
A businesswoman , Gloria Nwaka, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court over alleged theft of goods worth N5.25...
Shell, Exxon Mobil Eye Re-Entry Into Somalia’s Upstream Sector
Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil are looking to re-enter the market in Somalia ahead of an oil block bid...
Youth Games: Niger Govt. Advises Coaches Against Using Overage Athletes
The Niger Ministry of Sports Development on Friday advised coaches of sports associations to avoid using overage athletes during the...
Applicant In Court For Allegedly Stealing Hair Weave Worth N138, 000
The police on Friday arraigned an applicant, Ms Nwoana Esodugi, in a Grade I Area Court at Mpape in Abuja...
Gov. Zulum Assures Of Strategies To Reduce Boko Haram Attacks
Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has said that an all-encompassing strategy is being developed to reduce Boko Haram attacks in...
Lack Of Political Will Hampering Nigeria’s Security Operations – Haruna
Retired Chief Superintendent of Police, Yusuf Haruna, is a former Chief Security Officer to Edo State governor, Godwin Obasaki. In...
Intrigues As Ihedioha ‘Sacks’ Imo Local Govt Chairmen
In this report, EMMANUEL MGBEAHURUIKE captures the intrigues surrounding the recent suspension of local government chairmen in Imo State. The...
MOST POPULAR
- LAW22 hours ago
My Wife Pushed Me Into Adultery, Man Tells Court
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
The President’s Men: Those Who Do The Legwork In Aso Rock
- FOOTBALL24 hours ago
Kroos: Ronaldo’s Madrid Exit Made Everyone Happy
- EDUCATION18 hours ago
FG Set To Commence Open Schooling Programme July
- Others13 hours ago
TETFUND PICS
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
S’Court Dismisses Suit Seeking To Unseat Only Northern Female Senator
- BUSINESS9 hours ago
FG, States, LGs Share N679.699bn For June
- NEWS18 hours ago
Tambuwal Allocates Portfolios To New Commissioners