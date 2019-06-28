Shippers’ Council To Withdraw Licences Of Undeveloped Dry Ports

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) said concessioners, who were yet to develop the dry ports would lose their license in six months time.

This was revealed by the executive secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Barrister Hassan Bello, at a one-day seminar for the Abuja Transport and Aviation Correspondents Association in Abuja, yesterday.

Speaking at the function,Bello stated that “we have given the last warning to the concessioners of the drive belt that if they don’t develop the ports in six months to cancel the contract.”

He also explained that the agency understands that some of the dry ports were going through political interference but it has become necessary to give a deadline for their development in order to avoid wastage of resources already invested.

Bello further explained that “it is important not to build ports for political reasons as it will not be viable and would be wasted, noting that every port is as important as the goods and cargo it attracts.

“Every port built now must be multi-modern approach, with train services road and other modern facilities as this will solve the problems currently being experienced with the Apapa port, where we have port built for 30 million tons and now the port is handling 80 million tons, thereby being overstretched.”

The executive secretary also noted that the agency would soon advertise for Truck Transit Park in Obollo-Afor, even as he noted that there was ongoing discussion with the FCT for a large Truck Transit Park and dry ports in Abuja.

Lamenting the cost of lack of efficient ports in Nigeria, the executive secretary revealed that in 2015, Nigeria spent over $9billion on freights imported from other countries as Nigeria does not usually export, but rather rely on imports.

Speaking on the advantages of the ports already established,Bello said dry ports built in each state, creates about 5000 direct jobs and the Kaduna dry port is an example as it is being studied right now to ensure that it actualises that aim.

The seminar, with the theme: “Optimising The Full Potential Of The Transportation Industry Through Journalism,” brought together dignitaries and veterans from the media industry, where transportation and maritime reporting was addressed.