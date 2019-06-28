Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Statue Of Former Archbishop Decapitated

Published

1 min ago

on

An investigation is under way after a statue of a former archbishop was decapitated in County Tipperary.

The marble statue of Catholic Archbishop Patrick Leahy was decapitated and the head stolen on Thursday night.

The statue stands just metres from the main entrance to Thurles Cathedral of the Assumption.

Archbishop Leahy, was born near Thurles in 1806 and is buried in the Cathedral.

Gardaí (Irish police) are investigating the incident and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

 

BBC

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Statue Of Former Archbishop Decapitated

An investigation is under way after a statue of a former archbishop was decapitated in County Tipperary. The marble statue...
ENTERTAINMENT34 mins ago

Couple Transforms ‘Boring’ Back Garden Into ‘Haven’

…a tropical paradise… in British suburbia! Couple spend £12,000 transforming their ‘boring’ back garden into a haven for exotic palm...
NEWS41 mins ago

We Have Assisted The Return Of 17,000 Nigerians — IOM

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Sub-Office in Lagos on Thursday said that it had in the last five years...
NEWS56 mins ago

France Hits All-Time Record Temperature Of 45.1C

France has hit its highest recorded temperature – 45.1C (113.2F) – amid a heatwave in Europe that has claimed several...
WORLD58 mins ago

Iraqi President Condemns Storming Of Bahraini Embassy In Baghdad

Iraqi President, Barham Salih, on Friday condemned the storming of the Bahraini embassy in Baghdad, during a phone call with...
NEWS1 hour ago

Malaria: Global Fund To Distribute 5.2m Mosquitoe Nets In Kaduna State

…as ACOMIN trains Over 460 Health Workers On malaria eradication Comrade Yusuf Mohammed, programme Manager, Kaduna state malaria elimination programe...
NEWS1 hour ago

Taraba To Benefit From USAID 23 Billion Naira Funds

Taraba state Water Board is to benefit from a Twenty Three Billion Naira intervention provided by United States Agency for...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: