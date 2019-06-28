BUSINESS
Suspected Fake Insurance Agents Face N39.5m Fraud Charge
Two suspected fake insurance agents, Daniel Udeze and Smith Obume, who allegedly swindled a lady of N39.5 million, were on Friday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.
The defendants, who are both 24 years’ old, are standing trial on a four-count charge bordering on fraud and impersonation.
The Prosecutor, Sgt. Friday Mameh, told the court that the defendants conspired with others still at large and committed the alleged offences sometime in April, at Coker Road, Ilupeju area of Lagos.
Mameh said that the duo presented themselves as agents of one Axa Mansard Insurance Plc and another company, Doheney Recruitment services, and defrauded the complainant, Chioma Obi of N39.5 million.
He said that the defendants defrauded the complainant through a GTB bank account No. 0154207679 with the name Zyfeso Enterprises.
“The defenendants hacked into the two companies’ sites, pretended that they can employ the complainant, used the companies’ names to swindle the unsuspecting complainant,” Mameh said.
The alleged offences contravene Sections 287, 314, 380 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The Magistrate, Mrs A. M. Davies, granted them bail in the sum of N4 million each, with two sureties each in like sum.
She ordered that the sureties must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.
She adjourned the case until July 9 for mention. (NAN)
