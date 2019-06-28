Connect with us
Advertise With Us

BUSINESS

Suspected Fake Insurance Agents Face N39.5m Fraud Charge

Published

1 min ago

on

Two suspected fake insurance agents, Daniel Udeze and Smith Obume, who allegedly  swindled a lady  of N39.5 million, were on Friday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The defendants, who are both 24 years’ old, are standing trial on a four-count charge bordering on  fraud and impersonation.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Friday Mameh, told the court that the defendants conspired with others still at large and committed the alleged offences sometime in April, at Coker Road, Ilupeju area of Lagos.

Mameh said that the duo presented themselves as agents of one Axa Mansard Insurance Plc and another company, Doheney Recruitment services, and defrauded the complainant, Chioma Obi of N39.5 million.

He said that the defendants defrauded the complainant through a GTB bank account No. 0154207679 with the name Zyfeso Enterprises.

“The defenendants hacked into the two companies’ sites, pretended that they can employ the complainant, used the companies’ names to swindle the unsuspecting complainant,” Mameh said.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 287, 314, 380 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. M. Davies, granted them bail in the sum of N4 million each, with two sureties each in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until July 9 for mention. (NAN)

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Edo Inducts 104 New TVET Teachers, As Obaseki Converts St. Kizito Sec. Sch. To Technical College

The Edo State Government has inducted 104 newly recruited teachers to drive ongoing reforms in the Technical and Vocational Education...
POLITICS10 mins ago

Gov’ship: APC Support Group Make Case for Kogi West, Central

Ahead of November governorship election in Kogi, a support group of All Progressives Congress under the auspices of Citizens for...
NEWS12 mins ago

Int’l MSMEs Day: Obaseki Lauds Small, Medium Business Owners For Immense Contributions To Global Economy

…assures Edo Production centre, others will boost sector’s impact Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has lauded owners of micro,...
NEWS14 mins ago

Navy Appoints Prof Omaji As Substantive VC Admiralty University

Following the approval by Governing Council of the Admiralty University of Nigeria (ADUN), the Nigerian Navy yesterday presented appointment letter...
HEALTH17 mins ago

Gov’t Committed To Eradicate HIV/AIDs Epidemics By 2030

The National Director, HIV/AIDs Division, Federal Ministry of Health, Mr. Araoye Segilola restated that President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s commitment to the...
NEWS22 mins ago

Recruitment: FCT Police Display Names Of Candidates At Area Councils

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja on Friday said it had displayed names of shortlisted candidates...
NEWS42 mins ago

Oyo Gov Appoints Adeosun As SSG

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has appointed Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG). Adeosun...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: