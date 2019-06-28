WORLD
Syrian Co-Opting Aid To Serve Loyalists, Rights Group Says
Human Rights Watch on Friday while urging donors and investors to ensure that funding is going to the right place has said that the Syrian government is co-opting humanitarian aid and reconstruction assistance.
The New York-based group said it found that the Syrian government had set up a policy and legal framework that “allows it to divert aid and reconstruction resources to fund its atrocities.”
The frameworks also “punish those perceived as opponents, and benefit those loyal to it.”
Over the past year, the war which began with anti government protests in 2011 before turning into a multi sided conflict has wound down.
The situation became more serious after Syrian President Bashar al Assad’s forces, supported by their Russian allies, regained control of most territories from Western backed rebels and Islamist militants.
These developments on the ground have prompted calls from some sides for reconstruction to begin. The future is uncertain for millions who have been displaced inside the country or fled Syria.
More than 11.7 million people are in need of help. A donor conference in March saw pledges up to 7 billion dollars for Syrians afflicted by the eight-year conflict.
‘Without an attempt to reform the system in which they are operating, aid agencies and investors are risking effectively financing the machinery of repression in Syria,’ said Lama Fakih, HRW’s acting Middle East director.
HRW published a 91 page report, which it said was based on 33 interviews with aid workers, donors, experts and beneficiaries.
The group said the Syrian government has prevented aid groups from fully addressing human rights concerns through their operations.
