NEWS
Thai Carrier Plans Special Flights For Hajj Pilgrims
The Thai flag carrier on Friday announced plans to transport Thai Muslim pilgrims to attend Hajj in Saudi Arabia in July.
Nont Kalintha, Vice President of Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, and Abdulraman Mayuso, President of the Hajj Business Entrepreneur Association of the Three Southern Border Provinces, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to that effect.
The MoU was on a special flight arrangements by Thai Airways to transport Thai Muslim pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.
Thai Airways said it would provide 15 special flights to and from Thailand for the Hajj pilgrims.
The flights will depart from Narathiwat airports in Krabi and Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Saudi Arabia’s two cities of Madina and Jeddah.
The departing flights will leave from Narathiwat Airport on July 4 to July 8, and from Krabi Airport and Suvarnabhumi Airports on July 22 to July 24.
Nont said 4,300 Thai Muslim pilgrims were expected to travel with the Thai Airways in 2019. (Xinhua/NAN)
