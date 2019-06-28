The President’s Men: Those Who Do The Legwork In Aso Rock

In this report, BODE GBADEBO takes a look at the president’s aides who get things done around the Villa. Most of them work behind the scenes, but they are indispensable to the president’s work and well-being.

State Chief of Protocol (SCOP) – Amb. Lawal Kazaure:

Finding the proper balance of personalities and positions can truly differentiate your organisation with a dream team of superior workers. But whether you own or work for a private or public organisation, one of the most important members on your team may be someone you have never even considered – a protocol officer.

Protocol, by definition, involves the proper procedures or system of rules used to govern affairs of state or diplomatic occasions. Most often thought of in relation to presidential visits and diplomatic ceremonies, proper protocol helps establish your country or government as one that is defined by a good sense of decorum, etiquette and cross-cultural respect.

Amb. Lawal Abdullahi Kazaure has been the State Chief of Protocol to President Muhammadu Buhari since 2015. He ensures the president sits comfortably at formal occasions while he ensures adherence to laid-down protocol at all times.

Kazaure is a former Deputy Director at the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and a career Foreign Service official, who was serving in Presidential Villa as a Special Assistant (Presidential Matters) prior to his appointment as SCOP to the President, a position that has made him close to the Number 1 citizen, and in deed one of the most powerful members of Buhari’s inner circle.

Aide-de-Camp (ADC) – Col. Mohammed Abubakar:

There is no doubt that Colonel Mohammed Lawal Abubakar has earned President Buhari’s trust with his work ethic and professionalism.

Abubakar is said to be a tested and experienced commander, a trained and disciplined instructor, security manager and a talented investigator.

With his appointment as ADC to the President in 2015, Abubakar’s chief task has been to keep an eagle’s eye on his principal, watching every move he makes to ensure he is safe and well at all times. He is also ready at times to lay down his life defending the president. In fact, he is the president’s chief bodyguard,.

The duties of the President’s ADC include managing the President’s security (in conjunction with the Chief Security Officer) and acting as liaison between the President and the Brigade of Guards.

The ADC usually follows the President whenever he goes out on official duties. He carries the President’s personal items like mobile phones and speeches. He also receives gifts and other items on behalf of the President.

Chief Security Officer (CSO) – Idris Kassim Ahmed:

Idris Kassim Ahmed assumed duty at the Presidential Villa in mid-March this year and he is the third Chief Security Officer to the President in four years.

He replaced Bashir Abubakar, who was appointed in July 2015, following the removal of the first CSO to President Buhari, Abdulrahman Mani.

The CSO, who is an operative of the Department of State Services, is a very powerful official in the Presidential Villa. The two CSOs before Ahmed previously attracted media attention for the wrong reasons

While Mani’s removal over alleged high handedness attracted public attention to him, Abubakar’s unilateral expulsion of a reporter from the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in 2017 put him in the bad light of the Nigerian media.

The CSO organises and supervises some aspects of the president’s security. He heads the secret policy in the presidential villa.

Personal Assistant (PA) – Sabiu Yusuf:

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Aswiaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu once described Sabiu Yusuf (a.k.a Tunde) as a “resourceful administrator in the president’s personal office” in 2017 when the latter was getting married.

The description by Tinubu underscores Yusuf’s influence in the corridors of powers as the Personal Assistant to President Buhari since 2015.

Media Aides – Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu:

Both of them were appointed in 2015 and have the same task in the Villa under different designations. They are the managers of the President’s image.

They also have some things in common: both are senior journalists, editors and at different times president of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) before their current engagement.

Adesina is the special adviser on media and publicity to the President while Shehu is the senior special assistant on media and publicity to the President.

At the time of his appointment, Adesina was the incumbent president of the NGE and managing director and editor-in-chief of The Sun newspapers.

On his part, Shehu served as director, Media and Publicity of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in 2015. He led the NGE 20 years ago.

Senior Special Assistant on Domestic Affairs – Sarki Abba:

Abba is a trusted personal aide of President Buhari for years before his election in 2015.

Because of his closeness to Buhari, he transmuted into the latter’s Senior Special Assistant on Domestic Affairs, which means Abba oversees the activities of the President’s household.

Abba has earned the nickname of ‘Sarkin Gida,’ which translates to King of the House.

Permanent Secretary, State House – Jalal Arabi:

Arabi is in charge of the day-day running of the State House. He is a civil servant and the chief accounting officer of Aso Rock. He is the administrative head of the presidential villa.

Personal Photographer – Bayo Omoboriowo:

Omoboriowo is the man behind the beautiful pictures of the president you see everywhere. He follows the president to every function to capture his actions and events in pictures.

Chief of Staff – Abba Kyari:

All the above aides and others are answerable to the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, who is no stranger to the media.

Kyari is known to be one of the President’s closest aides. He plans Buhari’s schedules while ministers are said to queue in his office to see the President.

Kyari’s influence became clear to many during a retreat organised by the presidency for the then ministers-designate.

While declaring the retreat open on November 5, 2015, Buhari said, “In addition, all communications and appointments from you (ministers) to the Presidency should be routed through the Office of the Chief of Staff as it is the normal (procedure) in this presidential system.”