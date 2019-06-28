Travelstart Celebrates Turkish Airlines’ Over Port Harcourt Istanbul Route

Country Manager of Travelstart Nigeria, Philip Akesson has congratulated Turkish Airlines on the commencement of the new Port Harcourt-Istanbul rout.

Mr Akesson who was in Port Harcourt for the arrival of the inaugural flight said, “I’m very excited about Turkish Airlines strategic move to open a new route connecting Port Harcourt to their impressive network of destinations around the globe. We at Travelstart are proud to be in partnership with such a forward thinking airline and wish them all the best in their endeavours to keep growing in Nigeria and beyond.”

The debut flight landed Tuesday, June 25 carrying passengers, Nigeria dignitaries and senior Turkish Airlines officials from Istanbul to Port Harcourt. Also present on the flight was the Nigerian Ambassador to Turkey – Ilyasu Audu Paragalda. With Turkish Airlines flying to 55 destinations in Africa, the airline is no stranger to the African aviation sector.

The arrival of this new route marks their third destination in Nigeria, joining Lagos and Abuja as departure and arrival points.

With the recent launch, the airline has pledged to offer great deals for passengers in Port Harcourt and to continue to provide the best travel experience for passengers. Turkish Airlines is renowned for its service, having secured various awards including the world’s best travel catering and Europe’s best airline. The flight departs from Istanbul Airport – Turkey’s largest airport. The architectural haven, opened in April 2019 and serves millions of passengers every month.