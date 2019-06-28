BUSINESS
Travelstart Celebrates Turkish Airlines’ Over Port Harcourt Istanbul Route
Country Manager of Travelstart Nigeria, Philip Akesson has congratulated Turkish Airlines on the commencement of the new Port Harcourt-Istanbul rout.
Mr Akesson who was in Port Harcourt for the arrival of the inaugural flight said, “I’m very excited about Turkish Airlines strategic move to open a new route connecting Port Harcourt to their impressive network of destinations around the globe. We at Travelstart are proud to be in partnership with such a forward thinking airline and wish them all the best in their endeavours to keep growing in Nigeria and beyond.”
The debut flight landed Tuesday, June 25 carrying passengers, Nigeria dignitaries and senior Turkish Airlines officials from Istanbul to Port Harcourt. Also present on the flight was the Nigerian Ambassador to Turkey – Ilyasu Audu Paragalda. With Turkish Airlines flying to 55 destinations in Africa, the airline is no stranger to the African aviation sector.
The arrival of this new route marks their third destination in Nigeria, joining Lagos and Abuja as departure and arrival points.
With the recent launch, the airline has pledged to offer great deals for passengers in Port Harcourt and to continue to provide the best travel experience for passengers. Turkish Airlines is renowned for its service, having secured various awards including the world’s best travel catering and Europe’s best airline. The flight departs from Istanbul Airport – Turkey’s largest airport. The architectural haven, opened in April 2019 and serves millions of passengers every month.
MOST READ
Businesswoman In Court Over Alleged Theft Of Goods Worth N5.25m
A businesswoman , Gloria Nwaka, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court over alleged theft of goods worth N5.25...
Shell, Exxon Mobil Eye Re-Entry Into Somalia’s Upstream Sector
Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil are looking to re-enter the market in Somalia ahead of an oil block bid...
Youth Games: Niger Govt. Advises Coaches Against Using Overage Athletes
The Niger Ministry of Sports Development on Friday advised coaches of sports associations to avoid using overage athletes during the...
Applicant In Court For Allegedly Stealing Hair Weave Worth N138, 000
The police on Friday arraigned an applicant, Ms Nwoana Esodugi, in a Grade I Area Court at Mpape in Abuja...
Gov. Zulum Assures Of Strategies To Reduce Boko Haram Attacks
Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has said that an all-encompassing strategy is being developed to reduce Boko Haram attacks in...
Lack Of Political Will Hampering Nigeria’s Security Operations – Haruna
Retired Chief Superintendent of Police, Yusuf Haruna, is a former Chief Security Officer to Edo State governor, Godwin Obasaki. In...
Intrigues As Ihedioha ‘Sacks’ Imo Local Govt Chairmen
In this report, EMMANUEL MGBEAHURUIKE captures the intrigues surrounding the recent suspension of local government chairmen in Imo State. The...
MOST POPULAR
- LAW22 hours ago
My Wife Pushed Me Into Adultery, Man Tells Court
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
The President’s Men: Those Who Do The Legwork In Aso Rock
- EDUCATION18 hours ago
FG Set To Commence Open Schooling Programme July
- FOOTBALL24 hours ago
Kroos: Ronaldo’s Madrid Exit Made Everyone Happy
- Others13 hours ago
TETFUND PICS
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
S’Court Dismisses Suit Seeking To Unseat Only Northern Female Senator
- BUSINESS9 hours ago
FG, States, LGs Share N679.699bn For June
- NEWS18 hours ago
Tambuwal Allocates Portfolios To New Commissioners