Why State Govs, god-fathers Have Problems Over Second Term Ticket – Jonathan

Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, has offered reasons why some state governors and their perceived godfathers have problems over second term ticket, saying that political parties lacked internal measures to rate performance of governors and resolve conflicts at the state level.

Jonathan, who made this known during the inauguration of the 58-member Bayelsa PDP Elders Advisory Council with the former member of the Armed Forces Ruling Council, AVM Larry Koinyan (rtd) as chairman and the chief of staff to the Bayelsa State governor, Hon. Talford Ongolo as acting secretary, said delay in resolving crisis at the state level and lack of parameters to measure the performance of state governors by party faithful create sense of desperation by governors in need of second term.

The former President, who was at the State Government House for the first time since leaving office as President, said he was full of joy when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) amended its constitution and created a body known as the PDP Elders Advisory Council at the state level thereby put in place a mini-Board of Trustees at the state level with powers to resolve crisis and make quick and unbiased decisions.

According to him, “Am indeed happy when the PDP incorporated the Elders Advisory Council at the last amendment. I did not take part in the amendment but I remember that when I went to Abuja as Vice President, I sent a memo to the caucus of the party and one issue I raised was one that will put some people at the state level to resolve conflicts. I observed that in most cases, we don’t have people that have the authority to resolve conflicts at the state level. There is the need to have a mini-BOT at the state level. There should be party elders.

“Sometimes, there is conflict between those at the centre and the state governors because of the fear that godfathers are not ready to give them a second term in office, consolidate their hold on the state and the party and push other people not in support of their interests out of the party. You will then see a heated polity and tension. For the PDP, as a party, to survive and reduce tension, they must come up with a standard way of assessing the state governors.

Anybody that at least meets up the requirement in performance should be given automatic ticket. A governor will not then be afraid that one godfather will not give him a second term ticket and thus start in fighting. With these in place, the state governors will carry everybody along because in-fighting will impede his victory at the general elections.”

On the issue of party primaries by political parties, he expressed concern over the waste of time and resources by the PDP on the processes of electing party candidates. “The PDP spends too much time on party primaries. Most of the other political parties don’t spend so much time and resources and energy doing party primaries. That is why they are more cohesive. If party members fight during primaries, it is mostly difficult to come together for general elections,” he added.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan also commented on the coming November 16th governorship election in the state and called on the party members to stay united irrespective of the outcome of the party primary in the state. “For Bayelsa, we have challenges, as the governor said, we are in opposition. The centre wants to use the federal might to do the worst. I remember when we were to do the last governorship election, he came to me and said ‘Mr. President, we heard they (APC) have already written results’. I told him to forget such rumours,” Jonathan noted.

“Yes people can say many things, if we are strong and committed, by God’s grace we will win. And we won. Elections are coming again and I know they will do all it takes to take over. Just like the governor said, if you look at the caliber of the people in this hall, who are the people remaining?” he said.

In his remark, the state governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson said the PDP was poised to retain its control of the state as the gubernatorial election scheduled for November 16, 2019, draws closer.

He called on all gubernatorial aspirants under the platform of the PDP to avoid attacking one another but to focus attention on the subversive activities of the opposition in the state.

The governor who called for stronger cohesion within the party, advised members and aspirants to avoid pursuing their ambitions at the expense of the party, “The ambitions are legitimate but we must note that what is important is our unity and cohesion within the party,” he added.