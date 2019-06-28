Connect with us
Youth Games: Niger Govt. Advises Coaches Against Using Overage Athletes

The Niger Ministry of Sports Development on Friday advised coaches of sports associations to avoid using overage athletes during the upcoming 2019 U-15 National Youth Games holding in Ilorin, Kwara.

Alhaji Baba Sheshi, Acting Permanent Secretary in the ministry, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after a meeting with the coaches in Minna.

NAN reports that the Youth Games is scheduled to hold between Sept. 7 to Sept 18 in Illorin.

“Coaches should be vigilant not to field overage athletes during the selection of U-15 athletes that will represent the state at the Games.

“The Youth Games are meant for U-15, so if you present overage athletes they will be disqualified.

“You should note that such athletes will be barred from participating in the Games during the screening process,” he said.

He added that the various sports associations had started training with their athletes.

Sheshi said the ministry had yet to take decision on how many sports the state would participate in out of the 32 approved by the the organising committee. (NAN)

NEWS

Youth Games: Niger Govt. Advises Coaches Against Using Overage Athletes

