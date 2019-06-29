40 Traditional Rulers In S’S Complete Training On Fight Against Corruption

Campaign against the canker worm of corruption initiated by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari received a boast, as an NGO operating under the aegis of Interfaith Anti-corruption network (headed by Islamic/Christian clerics ended the training of 40 traditional rulers in South South zone on how to join hands with the federal government in the fight against corruption in their domains

The Co-ordinator of Islamic faith who is joining hand with Bishop Emmah Isong to pilot affairs for interfaith Anti-corruption Network in Nigeria, (IANN ),is Imam Shehu Abdulkareem Majemu.

In an interactive session with journalists in Calabar shortly when the NGO completed the training, coordinator for Interfaith Anti-corruption network, Bishops Dr. Gospel Isong, urged the traditional rulers to demonstrate every aspect of the training received at the symposium.

He said that with skills acquired at the training session, it’s believed that every aiota of cankerworm/cancer of corruption existing in their domains would be removed.

Isong who is also the national publicity Secretary of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria PFN/General Overseer of Christian Central Chapel international CCCI otherwise known as Faith Mansion Calabar, stated that corruption was one cankerworm that has eaten deep into the fabric of Nigerian society and warned that if something was not urgently done to stem the tide corruption, the cankerworm of the disease was capable of pulling down the entire economy of the Nigeria on the wheel.

“I foresee a total collapsed of our one and only dear country Nigeria being at the verge of collapse, if all hands were not put on deck to get rid of this ugly trend so that as a country, we can avert being consumed by this canker worm.”

Isong called for a change of mind set by youths in the country so that the nation can be rebuilt.

He said that though President Muhammadu is doing a lot to get the nation back on track with regards to stemming the tide against corruption irrespective of religious/ethnic affiliation stressing that the fight cannot be left alone in the hands of the president if Nigerian were serious with the business of getting our economy back on track again.

Isong urged other clerics from Islamic/ Christian faith to step up the content of their messages so that they can re-orient their congregation for a better Nigeria.

The clergyman identify corruption as being responsible for all failed contracts awarded by the federal government to companies and individuals who have no willingness to execute the contract but interested to collect mobilization fee only to do shoddy job or disappear into the tin air.

“Most problems of failed culverts/ bridges we do experience as a nation are attributed to corruption.

“Corruption is the mother of kidnapping, crimes and indeed assassinations and inflation of contract figures. If we continue to punish people because they are corrupt without getting to the root of the matter to know why they get in corrupt practices, I think we will not be doing our country good”

Isong advocated for inclusion of Anti-corruption studies in the curriculum of schools beginning from primary to tertiary level.

Also in the interaction the Islamic cleric, Imam Shehu Abdulkareem Magemu advocated for rewards system for those found “not to be corrupt” from highly placed individuals in the society / corporate organizations in order to encouraged corrupt individuals to be good.

“What we are practising is punishment system for the corrupt. We are punishing the corrupt with nothing for the “non-corrupt”, All we are advocating for is that awards should be constituted those found not to be corrupt”. Islamic cleric stressed.

“This will make us used carrot and stick approach.”What government is doing is application of the stick approach alone. Government is only punishing the corrupt but there isn’t any encouragement for the non-corrupt”.

Majemu called for abolishment of the use of the Koran/ Holy Bible to swear- in public officials at inauguration ceremonies stressing that use of both books hasn’t stop public officials from looting the treasury despite oath taken with these holy books

“I think, the more Koran and Bible used, the more our monies disappears. We are suggesting that they use constitution alone.