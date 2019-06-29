CBN Decries Poor Response To Credit Facilities In A/Ibom

The Nigerian apex bank, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has decried poor response to credit facilities for small business operatives describing it as the bane of economic instability in Akwa Ibom.

The comptroller general of Central Bank in Akwa Ibom, Mrs Mercy Paul, who stated this, yesterday, in Uyo during the sensitisation of young entrepreneurs in Uyo to mark the International Day of MSME on the theme, the “Big Money for Small: Funding the SDGS,” said credit intervention funds available for small scale enterprises, especially in Agriculture and other Agro Allied businesses, have not been adequately utilised by entrepreneurs in the state.

Represented by Imakop Orok, the CBN controller disabused the minds of young entrepreneurs, who assumed that all loan processes with Central Bank begin with a business proposal.

She said that only the apex bank has the option of knowing whether the business plan is capable to service the principal and interest of any loan before approval and not on the merit of proposals and listed loan packages available for entrepreneurs to include Agriculture sectors, cooperative societies and even disabled people.

Paul regretted that very few people showed up for the loan in Awka, while majority were left out because of inability to pay the five per cent counterpart funds needed as condition for the loan approval.

In his address, the director general, SMEDAN, Dikko Umaru Radda, acknowledged that small scale businesses were the backbone of every economy across the world as it contributed to over 70 per cent of employment worldwide and stimulates economic growth.

“The MSME’s are the backbone of every economy across the world accounting for more than 90 per cent of businesses and 60- 70 per cent of employment, globally. Micro, medium and small enterprises play pivotal roles in stimulating economic growth, supporting inclusive growth, creating decent jobs to improve livelihood of Nigerians.