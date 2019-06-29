NEWS
‘Corps Members Caught Smoking Indian Hemp Will Be Dismissed’
The director-general, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, has said that any corps member caught smoking Indian hemp would be dismissed.
Ibrahim stated this while addressing Batch B Stream 2 corps members undergoing orientation at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Sagamu, yesterday.
The director-general noted that if anyone was caught breaking the rules or abusing drugs and substances, such corps member would be handed over to the police and dismissed for good.
“Let posterity guide you in every decision and action you take in life.
“You can imagine how much your parents have invested in you so that they could have rest of mind in their old ages knowing fully well you are capable of fending for yourself.
“How do you think they will feel if anyone of you is dismissed for bad conduct? Everywhere you go in life, they will ask you what happened.
“So, I implore you to always be of good conduct and imbibe the tenets of the scheme for which you were called to serve.
“Unity and discipline, fundamental aspects of your orientation, should guide you throughout the duration of your service,” he said.
He also urged the corps members to take advantage of the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme put in place by the NYSC to enable the youth develop entrepreneurship skills to make them self-reliant.
He said the Bank of Industry and the CBN were ready to provide incentives in form of short loans to aid corps members’ commercial drive.
“Once you benefit from the loan scheme, please I beg you not to default so that others too can benefit from the programme.
“Gone are the days where you can relax somewhere after obtaining your certificates and expect white collar jobs at the centre.
“You must develop your creative enterprise and make jobs where none exists.
Seek to be employers and not employees,” the DG said.
