Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Dabiri-Erewa Lauds Introduction Of DPHI For Improved Healthcare Delivery

Published

1 min ago

on

Abike Dabiri-Erewa

Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Executive Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), on Friday applauded the introduction of the Diaspora Professionals Healthcare Initiative (DPHI) aimed at improving healthcare delivery in the country.

Mr Gabriel Odu, Media Assistant of NIDCOM, made this known in a statement.

The commendation is coming against the backdrop of the 25th Anniversary of the Association of Nigerian Physicians.

According to Odu, Dabiri-Erewa disclosed this in her presentation at the 2019 Annual Scientific Convention and Assembly of Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas (ANPA) held in the U.S.

The convention on ‘National Health and Development Initiatives: Role of the Diaspora’ was organized with the objective of promoting constructive and efficient collaboration between medical personnel in the country and those in the diaspora.

“The healthcare delivery system in Nigeria is in for a better deal making it more robust, accessible, affordable and effective especially in rural communities.

“The DPHI is to among other things harness the abundant resources of highly skilled Nigerian Diaspora healthcare practitioners and increase their participation in Nigeria’s efforts to strengthen its health systems.

“Build abilities by placing Nigerian healthcare professionals from the Diaspora in volunteer positions in government tertiary and secondary level institutions and hospitals in Nigeria,” Odu said.

He quoted Dabiri-Erewa as urging  ANPA to restructure its medical missions to make it more sustainable and well-documented for posterity.

He also said that the commission’s operational objective was in tandem with the 3-point Agenda of the  President Muhammad Buhari administration in terms of national security, anti-corruption crusade, and economic growth and diversification.

“The Nigerian Diaspora is part and parcel of the building blocs of accelerated economic prosperity using their resources, global exposure and aligning with home-based professionals to get to the next level,” Odu added.

He explained that with the establishment of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission the issue of Brain Drain will be reversed to Brain Gain and more recently Brain Circulation.

He further said that NIDCOM would provide the needed platform for a one-stop-Commission for Diaspora matters. (NAN)

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

Abike Dabiri-Erewa Abike Dabiri-Erewa
NEWS1 min ago

Dabiri-Erewa Lauds Introduction Of DPHI For Improved Healthcare Delivery

Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Executive Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), on Friday applauded the introduction of the Diaspora Professionals Healthcare...
NEWS16 hours ago

EFCC To Court: We Are Yet To Conclude Investigation Against Fayose

A Federal High Court in Lagos was on Friday forced to adjourn the fresh arraignment of former governor of Ekiti...
NEWS17 hours ago

Court Remands Woman In Prison Over Damage To Artificial Hand

For damaging an artificial hand that belong to one Akintayo Fasilat, an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on...
NEWS17 hours ago

Makinde Appoints First Female SSG, Adeosun

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has appointed the Country Implementation Lead of the Shell Business Operations (SBO), Nigeria, Mrs. Olubamiwo...
NEWS17 hours ago

Sanwo-Olu, Fashola Seek Robust Youths Engagement To Curb Insecurity

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the former Minister for Works, Power and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola on Friday...
NEWS17 hours ago

Malaria: Global Fund To Distribute 5.2m Treated Mosquito Nets In Kaduna State

Comrade Yusuf Mohammed, programme Manager, Kaduna state malaria elimination programe from the State Ministry of health has disclosed that the...
NEWS17 hours ago

NUJ NEC Meeting Kicks-off In Umuahia

The National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) kicked-off Friday at the Michael Okpara Auditorium,...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: