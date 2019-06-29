Declare Your Assets Publicly, PDP Tells Buhari, Osinbajo, Others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, challenged President Mohammadu Buhari and Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, newly elected president of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to publicly declare their assets as proof that they are not corrupt.

A statement by the deputy national publicity secretary of PDP, Prince Diran Odeyemi, said the Code of Conduct Bureau had, all the while, insisted that it could not release details of assets of the president and other top officials without their consent.

The party further called on all high- ranking political office holders to waive the caveat placed on the Code of Conduct Bureau and make their asset known to Nigerians.

PDP recalled that if former Chief Justice of the Federation, Walter Onnoghen, currently facing prosecution could be made to face prosecution for not declaring in full, his asset, other top government officials should also submit themselves for public scrutiny through public declaration of what they own as asset.

The statement reads in parts, ”We are of the opinion that President Mohammadu Buhari, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan and Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila should declare openly their assets to allow Nigerians to further see how much wealth they have acquired since joining government.

“We believe laying claim to sainthood is easy as President Buhari and others have been doing all along, but Nigerians deserve to see beyond whatever government forces down their throats. By making public declaration of their assets, Nigerians will be able to see better and judge accordingly.”