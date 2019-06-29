NEWS
Ekiti Boils As Herdsmen Kill Local Hunter
People of Orin Ekiti in Ido-Osi local government of Ekiti Ekiti Saturday took to the streets to protest the killing of a local hunter, identified as Emmanuel Ilori by suspected kidnappers feigning to be herdsmen.
Ilori was said to have been killed by his assailants at midnight while on hunting expedition with some of his colleagues.
The incident occurred barely 48 hours after a female undergraduate was murdered in her father’s farm in Ise Ekiti.
Narrating how it all happened, one the hunters, who was also in the bush during the attack, Mr Adeniyi Ajayi said they met some herdsmen numbering about thirty in an abandoned piggery farm in the community.
Ajayi claimed that while they were trying to inquire from the herdsmen what they were doing in the farm they immediately opened fire on them which resulted in the death of Ilori.
According to him, “The herdsmen were kidnappers using the forest as hideout”
“Subsequently the corpse of the hunter had been taken away by security agent for further investigation”
Items such as knives, cutlasses, daggers, and slippers were recovered when newsmen visited the scene of the incident.
During the protest, the people of Orin Community called on the state government to take pragmatic measures to check the menace of herdsmen.
The protesters, who were wailing and crying made burn fire on the streets of the community to register their grievances over the killing.
High Chief Francis Falua and Chairman of Rice Farmers in Ekiti State, Mr kolawole Rotimi who addressed newsmen during the protest recalled that a pregnant woman was last year allegedly killed by same herdsmen in the community.
They appealed to Governor Kayode Fayemi to wade into the matter before it get out of hands alleging that the herdsmen have been attacking farmers and feed their cattle with their farm produces.
Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ekiti State , Mr Caleb Ikechukwu said the police have launched manhunt to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice.
MOST READ
Ekiti Boils As Herdsmen Kill Local Hunter
People of Orin Ekiti in Ido-Osi local government of Ekiti Ekiti Saturday took to the streets to protest the killing...
Experts Task NCAA On Oversight, Regulatory Functions
Stakeholders in the nation’s aviation industry have urged the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to live up to its constitutional...
NBC Lifts Suspension On Daar Communications’ Broadcast License
The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), yesterday, announced that it has lifted the suspension placed on the operating license of Daar...
Police Arrest 62 Criminal Suspects In Kaduna
The Kaduna State Police Command on Friday said it had arrested no fewer than 62 criminal suspects in two weeks....
EFCC Gets Final Forfeiture Order On N49m
Justice Saleh Musa Shuaibu of the Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna, has ordered the final forfeiture of the sum...
I Have Never Raped Anybody In My Life – COZA Founder
Embattled senior pastor and founder of Common Wealth of Zion (COZA), has denied the rape allegation leveled against him by...
NAF Graduates 307 Non Technical Ground Personnel
As part of efforts to develop capacity, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has graduated 307 professional non-technical ground personnel from...
MOST POPULAR
- CRIME2 hours ago
Bandits Terrorising Us Now Hungry – Emir
- COVER STORIES2 hours ago
Pupils, Workers Abandon FG-built Almajiri Schools
- COVER STORIES2 hours ago
NRC, Ghana Deny $2bn Railway Contract
- NEWS2 hours ago
Adamawa Govt Inaugurates 6-Man State Livestock Transformation C’ttee
- COVER STORIES2 hours ago
Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF Protest Killing Of Nigerians In S’Africa
- SPONSORED12 hours ago
Stop Killing Your Erection: 7 Things To Avoid, Natural Solution to Triple Your Stamina & Last 38 Minutes S3x
- POLITICS2 hours ago
APC Suspends Member-Elect Over Violation Of Party Constitution
- POLITICS1 hour ago
Nomination Forms: APC Coalition Group Seek Refund Of Funds To Aspirants.